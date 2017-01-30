Shabazz Muhammad’s improved play coincides with Wolves’ improvement

Editor’s note: All statistics and records pulled before Monday night’s game against Orlando.

Earlier this season, I was rightfully critical of the bench. The team’s offseason acquisitions weren’t contributing. Kris Dunn looked like a rookie. Holdovers like Nemanja Bjelica and Shabazz Muhammad were also ineffective. Of those, Muhammad was the most frustrating case.

In his first 15 games, Muhammad averaged just 6.4 points, two rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game. During that stretch, Muhammad shot an underwhelming 43.4 percent from the field and just 21.4 percent on 3-pointers. Considering the dearth of other bench scorers, this put immense pressure on their starters. Consequently, the Wolves struggled early without any bench help.

This stretch made you question who the real player Muhammad was. Was he the spark plug off the bench we saw in 2015 that put up 13.5 points and grab four rebounds per game while hitting 39.2 percent of his 3’s? Because his start to this season seemed to be in-line with the player who failed to hit 30 percent of his 3-pointers in his two other seasons.

Worse yet, it seemed that Muhammad wasn’t growing his game. He continually relied on that left-handed hook shot even when he was 18 feet from the basket. In those situations, other players would utilize a step back or turnaround jumper. It seemed that four years in, Muhammad had the same repertoire he did as a rookie.

If Muhammad isn’t scoring, that’s a problem. For his career, he averages just 0.6 assists per game and 1.2 per 36 minutes. He can be a solid rebounder but is a lacking defender otherwise. If a player isn’t scoring, moving the ball, or shutting their man down, they’re essentially putting their team on the power play.

Since then, Muhammad has improved and I’ve developed a taste for crow.

In the 28 games played since December 1, Muhammad has turned his season around. He’s averaged 9.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game on 47.8 percent shooting from the field and an incredible 49.1 percent from beyond the arc. With 21 minutes per game in these 28 games, this is a decent sample of strong play.

The team is 9-8 in games in which Muhammad scores in double figures. Compare that to 7-19 in games that he scores fewer than 10 points, and the value of his scoring becomes clear. Relying on Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, and Zach LaVine score 80+ per game is not a sustainable game plan.

Most impressively is his low usage. This season Muhammad is using a career-low 19.3 percent of the team’s possessions on the court. Considering 18 percent is average, that’s pretty good for a player with a reputation as a ball stopper. If he continues at this rate, he’ll top his previous career low of 22.8 percent he set last year.

He’s also showing signs of expanding his game, however incrementally. Against the Magic on Monday night, Muhammad drove to the basket and fired a right-handed hook shot. If Muhammad starts expanding his offensive game, he becomes less predictable and more of a threat. Who knows, maybe a turnaround jumper is on the horizon.

If Dunn and Bjelica are unable to provide consistent support, then the Wolves need Muhammad to thrive. As talented as Muhammad is, relying on him to bring the support each night is problematic. Every player has their off-night from time-to-time and Muhammad is obviously no exception. Gorgui Dieng isn’t exactly a go-to scorer and any offense from Ricky Rubio is a bonus. Outside of the Big 3, there’s no one besides Muhammad that comes to mind as a scorer.

That lack of depth is what threatens to undercut the Wolves on any given night. Bolstering the bench will have to be a priority going forward. The Wolves will have cap room to do so but they could also lose Muhammad in restricted free agency. From there, the team would have to improve the bench while replacing Muhammad if they hope to take that next step as a playoff team.

Judging from last summer, Minnesota doesn’t yet seem to be a hot free agent destination, making this no easy task.

Figuring out exactly what Muhammad’s value is will be difficult. If teams look at him as a player who is capable of hitting over 40 percent of his 3’s, teams will pay as shooting is at a premium in today’s NBA. Should they look at his whole body of work and wonder if he can become more consistent and continue to grow his game, that wouldn’t be unfair either.

When Muhammad struggled through November, the team went 5-13 and has been 13-16 since December. A near .500 record isn’t revelatory but it shows how much having one more option can matter. Realistically, the Timberwolves need more.

Regardless, Muhammad may be making the Timberwolves’ choice to match an offer on him or not this summer more difficult.