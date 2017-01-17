There’s no financial hurry, but Rubio trade rumors make more sense now

On Tuesday afternoon, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Timberwolves are shopping point guard Ricky Rubio.

These reports are not new. It was reported before the season and the night of the draft that the team was shopping Rubio. While these reports are beginning to develop a “boy who cried wolf” feel to them, they make more sense now.

Hear me out.

At 14-27, the Timberwolves are likely going to miss the playoffs again. Rubio makes the team more competitive on the court and wouldn’t make sense to move such a player in the midst of a playoff race. Sacrificing wins this season is less consequential than if they were vying for a playoff spot. They could, instead, focus on developing Kris Dunn and attempt to showcase Tyus Jones. That is, unless they got another point guard back in return to give those minutes to.

Rubio’s value has reached its highest point this season. Tom Thibodeau had been playing Rubio in situations that took the ball out of his hands that forced him to play off the ball– something that isn’t ideal for a non-shooter. Rubio is also averaging 10.1 assists per game in January and has seen those numbers improve with each passing month of the season.

Moreover, Rubio has proven to stay healthy for the second consecutive season. Aside from being held out of a few games last season as a precaution and landing on his elbow earlier this season, he has missed very little time after dealing with various lower body injuries early in his career.

The Timberwolves still have no incentive to move Rubio immediately. His contract is team-friendly and if played out, would expire the season before Karl-Anthony Towns’ extension kicks in. There’s no financial hurry for the team to move him.

Of course, the other issue is that there aren’t that many apparent suitors for Rubio. Sacramento has reportedly expressed interest but those rumors have seemed to die down. Finding a fit for Rubio in today’s NBA isn’t impossible but so far it’s been difficult to identify a perfect landing spot for him.

Ultimately, it makes sense to see if there might be a deal that could improve the team given their record and Rubio’s increasingly strong play. Rubio’s situation will be one to watch as we approach the trade deadline and into next summer.