Timberwolves fortunate to come away with win versus Magic

Against a better team, the Timberwolves would have lost on Monday night. If it weren’t for a mediocre Magic team on the second night of a back-to-back, Minnesota’s sloppy play in the fourth quarter would’ve doomed the team to another loss.

Instead, Monday night’s overtime win will add to the team’s most impressive stretch of play of the season.

The win gives the Timberwolves their eighth in 11 games and have now won six of their last seven at Target Center. They’re now 12-11 over their last 23 games, which is a quarter of an NBA season. While this is all encouraging, the young Wolves shouldn’t forget the fourth quarter play that nearly cost them the game.

In the final four minutes of regulation, the Wolves managed four turnovers and allowed a 13-4 run that allowed the Magic to take a 98-96 lead with 21 seconds remaining. A crucial Andrew Wiggins jumper with 10 seconds remaining evened the score at 98. Fortunately, the Magic’s final play broke down as Elfrid Payton had to attempt a prayer of a 3-pointer in Isolation over Karl-Anthony Towns to force overtime.

In overtime, it seemed the Magic’s tired legs caught up to them as the Wolves built a five-point lead they would not lose. It seems that all those games they failed to close out earlier this season finally paid off. This is not a game they would have won in November but one they needed to now.

First off, you cannot waste a game when Ricky Rubio hits six 3-pointers. Rubio contributes in so many other ways than scoring, so when he does score, they have to take advantage.

Not only Rubio gave the Big 3 a boost. The Wolves’ bench contributed 23 points and 10 rebounds, something that also wasn’t happening in November.

Finally, three of their next five games come against Cleveland, Memphis, and Toronto. These last five games were friendly but the schedule gets tough in a hurry. Having as much momentum coming into them will be key and beating the Magic at home is a good confidence builder. From there, they play Cleveland again and face New Orleans and Denver– two teams ahead of them in the conference standings.

The Timberwolves moved into a tie for 11th place in the conference with New Orleans and sit three games behind Denver for the eighth seed. Unlike previous Januarys, they have something to play for even if they don’t wind up making the postseason. Dropping this game to the Magic would have been a missed opportunity to build confidence in both themselves and in the fanbase.

Against teams like the Cleveland and Toronto, they won’t get away with things like having half of their turnovers come in the fourth quarter.

At the end of the day, the Timberwolves had to redeem themselves in overtime and did. But it’s a position they should never have been in.

Rubio confidently hitting 3’s early on was great but that’s not a shot they needed to default to with the game slipping away. Karl-Anthony Towns not making a field goal in the fourth quarter was not ideal either. Nor was Zach LaVine not scoring in the second half. Combined with their sloppy fourth quarter play, the Timberwolves were fortunate to have a chance at redemption.

We may have seen the Timberwolves begin to ascend from “Team That Can Beat or Lose to Anyone” to “Team That Beats Bad Teams” on Monday night. It’s not easy for a young team to see as many mediocre teams these last five games — save for Indiana — and play down to their competition. The next step will be seeing if they can become that pesky team that can make better teams sweat.

What they can do is treat Monday night like a dress rehearsal for February. Ideally, they got their pre-show jitters out of their system and can move confidently into Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers. The show is just beginning for this team.