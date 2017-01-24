Timberwolves slowly becoming the team we expected them to be

“Inexperience” is a term that has frequently been attributed to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ struggles this season. It was a word that was used so often as a reminder during the team’s 6-18 start that it began to sound like an excuse, especially for those who had high incoming expectations.

Being inexperienced is both frustrating and temporary. While not everyone expected them to make the playoffs, no one expected them to win just .250 of their first 24 games. Regardless of their start, this team was always too talented to play at that level all season. They may not make the playoffs but there was a good chance the ending to this season would be encouraging.

We’re beginning to see this as the second half of the season is underway.

In their last 18 games, the Wolves are 9-9 and have won nine of their last 20. The abhorrent defense we saw that allowed 107.5 points per game in December is allowing just 100.5 in January. What’s more surprising is that the offense has seen a five point drop in points per game from December to January. Scoring just 100.8 points per game, this means the Wolves are winning games with defense– a welcome reprieve from the late game meltdowns we saw in the first half of the season.

Once again we saw this team close out a fourth quarter in Sunday’s 111-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The Wolves were tied entering the final frame but found themselves down nine with 5:40 to go. Andrew Wiggins made big plays on both ends and Karl-Anthony Towns’ late long 2-pointer gave the Wolves the go-ahead bucket.

Early in the season this team would fall into hero ball in these situations and flail trying to pull themselves out of it. This time they recovered in time to steal the win.

During my time covering the Timberwolves, I’ve covered four coaches: Rick Adelman, Flip Saunders, Sam Mitchell, and now Tom Thibodeau. Each of these men have emphasized the important of protecting home court. Following their win on Sunday night, the Wolves have now won four in a row at home and are 10-13 overall. They could still be better at home but are learning you have to be able to win on your on floor consistently.

What’s more is that they’ve done this with starters coming in and out of the lineup. Last week it was Zach LaVine and Sunday night was Ricky Rubio. Each time someone has stepped up to make up for that production. Kris Dunn played well above his age on Sunday night with 10 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists on 3-for-8 shooting. While he also snagged three steals, it was his ability to make quick decisions to initiate the offense that prevented the offense from stagnating without Rubio.

There has arguably been no greater beneficiary of the team’s adherence to team play than Shabazz Muhammad. Muhammad consistently found open 3-point attempts on Sunday night but his improving play off of the bench has given the Wolves’ starters what they were missing at the start of the season.

As the team has become more consistent with their ball movement, Muhammad has improved. A big reason for the bench’s struggles early in the season was that they were heavily reliant ohe could not find his shot. He made just 21.4 percent of his 3-pointers in October and November before hitting 40.7 percent of them in December on 27 attempts. Since the calendar turned to 2017, he’s become an absolute flamethrower hitting 54.2 percent on 3-pointers on 24 attempts.

It’s not surprisingly he’s seen his minutes rise steadily with his better play.

Selling a fanbase on patience is difficult to do when their team hasn’t made the playoffs in 13 years. With a young and inexperienced team there isn’t much you can do if you’re not ready to take that next step. The only way to become inexperienced is to keep working on improving and we’re finally beginning to see it.

It’s now been nearly a quarter of a season of playing at a .500 level for the Timberwolves. That’s not a massive sample by any means but it’s a good one. From now until the rest of the season we should see the team that we expected to see on opening night in Memphis.