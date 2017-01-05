Towns and Lavine show up in early NBA all-star voting

The NBA gave its first update of the results of this year’s all-star voting. Golden State’s Kevin Durant and Steph Curry were the two leading vote getters in the Western Conference. The reigning NBA champions had LeBron James and Kyrie Irving as the East’s leaders.

Despite an 11-24 record, the Timberwolves had two players in the top-10 in voting for their conference.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging a double-double, which has earned him 125,278 votes so far and seventh among frontcourt vote getters. While he has an approximate 24,000 vote lead over San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge, he trails Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins by some 77,000 votes for sixth place. While early, it seems as if Towns is too far back to make this year’s roster.

The other Timberwolf is Zach LaVine, who is 10th in voting among Western Conference guards. With 53,642 votes, LaVine trails ninth place Andre Iguodola of Golden State by roughly 11,000 votes. LaVine is also a long shot as the two leading guards in the conference’s voting over 500,000 votes.

Notably absent in the voting so far is Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins has improved this season but hasn’t seen the same jump as LaVine has. Combined with an elite crop of Western Conference guards, this may explain his absence. If the team’s record was any better, it’s likely we would see each member of the team’s Big 3 in the voting.

Another notable entrant on this year’s ballot is former Timberwolf Kevin Love. Love was a three-time all-star in Minnesota but had struggled to find his place in Cleveland. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has Love playing at a level not seen since he was in Minnesota. In 30 games, Love is averaging 21.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting nearly 40 percent on 3-pointers. HIs performance has him third in the early Eastern Conference voting.

Voting will continue until January 16. This is the first year that players and media get to vote. Fan vote will still count for 50 percent of the overall vote, while players and media will each account for 25 percent. When the voting concludes, the top two guards and top three frontcourt players in each conference will be chosen as the starters. The reserves will be chosen afterwards.