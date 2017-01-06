Who will be the Timberwolves’ next all-star?

By now, the Timberwolves have likely played their way out of having an all-star this season. Some felt six months ago that Karl-Anthony Towns or Andrew Wiggins could have made their first all-star game.

Thanks to an 11-24 start, those ideas are likely pushed back at least one season. Players on bad teams are rarely rewarded with all-star appearances. Sure, it happened for the Timberwolves in 2011 when Kevin Love was named an injury replacement on a team that finished 17-65. Love was incredible, averaging 20.2 points and 15.2 rebounds per game while shooting over 40 percent on 3-pointers. Love was picked over LaMarcus Aldridge, who was vocal about being passed over despite playing on a better team.

The reason that this matters to most voters is they feel it’s easier to put up big numbers on inferior teams because they have fewer teammates to take possessions away from them. Other voters feel that a player still has to go out and put up those gaudy numbers anyway, but the voting rarely reflects this to be consensus.

While the Wolves may not have an all-star this season, who could be their next all-star player? The three on the current roster with the greatest likelihood obviously are Towns, Wiggins, and Zach LaVine.

Zach LaVine

Stats: 21.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. 47.6 percent from the field and 41.1 percent on 3-pointers.

Case For: LaVine has continued to grow as a player in his third season. He’s become the best shooter on the team and his 56.8 effective field goal percentage ranks 19th in the NBA overall. His athleticism and game would fit well in the all-star game format with his ability to throw down a highlight reel dunk at any minute.

Case Against: The biggest reason LaVine may not make an all-star game any time soon could be simply because he plays the wrong position. The Western Conference is stocked with elite guards like Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Chris Paul, Steph Curry, and Damian Lillard. As it is, Lillard fights to make it in every year and Memphis’ Mike Conley has never made one.

Either LaVine is going to have to ramp his stats up significantly or make it as an injury reserve. Playing next to Towns and Wiggins may make putting up ridiculous numbers difficult. Otherwise, LaVine may have to hope for a situation like the 2015 Atlanta Hawks where their record was so exceptional they sent four players to the game. If the Timberwolves become such a conference powerhouse in a few years, voters might reward them similarly. But that’s probably his best bet for now.

Andrew Wiggins

Stats: 21.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 rebounds. 44.1 percent from the field and 34.9 percent on 3-pointers.

Case For: Wiggins is a recent first overall pick and and player who has steadily improved each season. Like LaVine, his athleticism would bring the potential for high-flying plays and break down opposing defenses inside. His 3-point shot has regressed but the work he put into his shot has shown. Otherwise, he’s learning to handle the ball and is grabbing more rebounds, which should bode well for his future candidacy.

Case Against: Current voting format has fans choose three frontcourt and two guards from each conference. Wiggins, right now, is listed as a frontcourt player. While that helps him avoid the challenge LaVine faces, there are still many contenders in front of him. For instance, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, and Kevin Durant are the shoo-ins. But there’s still Draymond Green, Blake Griffin, and Marc Gasol as contenders. Right now, these players are just better.

Players like Gasol, Zach Randolph, and Dirk Nowitzki are getting older but new blood is on the way. Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Denver’s Nikola Jokic are up-and-coming players who could claim these spots as they open. Wiggins should continue improving and keep pace with the aforementioned, but it’s no guarantee.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Stats: 21.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. 47.6 field goal percentage and a respectable 51.1 eFG percentage.

Case For: Towns is the reigning Rookie of the Year and the future face of the Timberwolves. As a rookie, he drew statistical comparisons to everyone from David Robinson to Tim Duncan. Even if he doesn’t wind up on the level of those greats, he should still become one of the greatest big men of his generation. As the team improves, he should logically become the team’s next all-star.

Case Against: Aside from the current frontcourt field being stacked, Towns could do one thing to standout: hit better than 31.1 percent of his 3-pointers. Let’s face it, the long ball isn’t going anyway anytime soon and even big men are hitting them at an above league average clip. Towns could improve this greatly by cutting out the unnecessary 3-pointers and bring his attempts down from 3.9 per game. Halving those attempts and shooting them when they’re the optimal shot could bring up his efficiency.

Like LaVine and Wiggins, boosting his numbers and improving as defenders would help, but a huge increase in stats from one of the three may be difficult.