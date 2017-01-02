Wolves squander opportunity against Lillard-less Blazers

With star point guard Damian Lillard sidelined with injury, the Timberwolves had a chance to start the new year off with a win. When a team is missing its best player, someone needs to step up. That someone turned out to be shooting guard C.J. McCollum, whom the Wolves had no answer for.

McCollum exploited the defense in every way. He connected on 3-of-6 3-pointers. He nailed 8-of-9 free throw attempts. When he wasn’t doing either of those things, he pulled up from the elbow time and time again. By the time the dust settled, McCollum finished with 43 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

The Timberwolves tried a few defenders to slow McCollum’s roll. Ricky Rubio wasn’t able to do it. Then Kris Dunn. Eventually, they tried trapping him at the key with Cole Aldrich and Dunn. Even then, McCollum was able to hit the cutter at the basket for an easy score.

“He can shoot the ball – the three, the midrange. He can drive it to the basket,” Dunn said of McCollum. “When somebody can do all of those things, you’ve just got to try and find a couple things to try and take away from him. He got it going today so it was kind of hard.”

Dunn said he tried to be as physical as he could with him to take away the things he was looking to do. This reminds of what Zach LaVine told me about guarding a hot shooter after the team’s loss to the Spurs. To paraphrase, when someone is shooting it that well, defense isn’t enough sometimes and you have to hope that they miss. It’s the same unstoppable feeling LaVine has when he’s rolling.

McCollum was the catalyst of the Blazers’ big third quarter. After having 15 points in the first half, the shooting guard added another 16 in the third. The Blazers outscored the Wolves 32-15 and outshot them 63.6 percent to 23.8 percent.

By the start of the fourth, the Timberwolves’ 12-point lead was long gone. Another dismal start to the second half proved to be too much for the Timberwolves to overcome.

Despite six missed free throws and committing 16 turnovers, the Wolves only lost by six points. In some ways it might be encouraging that Lillard could be out and that McCollum could explode and lose by just six. But in more ways, this was a squandered opportunity. Those six free throws alone would have tied the game and a few less turnovers could have tipped the game in their favor.

Sunday night was especially disappointing coming off of Friday’s convincing 116-99 over Milwaukee at home. Every time this team has appeared to turn a corner, there is a step back. Such is life for a young team but that doesn’t make games like this one excusable.

The final result overshadowed the few positives we did see.

Andrew Wiggins had 24 points on 10-for 20 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. Sunday marked three straight games with five or more rebounds for Wiggins. He also has 14 such games this season compared to 24 overall last season.

Kris Dunn played the best game of his career. In 21 minutes, the rookie had 11 points, four assists, and three rebounds on 5-for-7 shooting. Shabazz Muhammad was also productive for the second straight game.

It’s unfortunate to see a strong performance from Wiggins and a game that the Wolves actually get bench support go to waste. Instead, the team regressed in the third quarter as if it was still November. That’s not what you want to see in January. Fortunately, they’ll have a good opportunity to get back on track in Philadelphia on Tuesday.