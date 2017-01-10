Wolves will need to prove fourth-quarter woes are behind them

Playing with a lead is not a strength of this Timberwolves’ team. Per Alan Horton, the team’s radio announcer, the Wolves were 9-12 when they have a 10+ point lead in a game. This flaw reared its head most on Saturday, when they lost to Utah on an 11-0 Jazz run. While this has been a season-long issue, that game seemed to best exemplify their struggles.

After the game, Ricky Rubio refused to use the team’s youth as an excuse. Karl-Anthony Towns was at a loss for words. Even Zach LaVine acknowledged it was a problem.

Facing the lowly Mavericks on Monday night gave the Timberwolves a chance at redemption. With the two worst teams in the West facing off, there was added pressure: the loser would claim sole possession of last place in the conference.

Early on, the Timberwolves roared to a 14-point first quarter lead behind 20 points from Towns. The lead grew to as many as 21 in the first half. Yet, despite facing one of the worst teams in the league, there was little confidence the Wolves would secure the victory. And they sure didn’t make it easy.

Sure enough, the Mavericks brought the lead down to three late in the quarter. Thanks to Towns, the Wolves carried a seven-point lead into the fourth. Not allowing Dallas to have all of the momentum was a positive but the inexperienced Wolves were going to have to prove they could play well in a three possession game.

Encouragingly, Ricky Rubio pushed the lead back to 10 points early in the fourth. Over the next 6:20, the lead dipped to nine points three times but never lower. In the end, the Wolves won 101-92 in which they had to play with a lead and without Zach LaVine down the stretch.

It’s easy to say that “It’s just Dallas.” While the Mavericks are far from a juggernaut, the Timberwolves hadn’t shown an ability to close games out against anyone. Whether they prove they can do it against, say, the Warriors or Mavericks matters little because they have to start somewhere. After all, there weren’t many Timberwolves fans who were thinking, “We’ve got this” when they were up 21 in the second quarter.

Learning that they can play with a lead and close games right now is important no matter who the opponent is. Similar to overcoming their third quarter woes earlier this season, the team had to get this monkey off of their back by winning one– or at least not completely blowing one. The team they did it against? Philadelphia in a third quarter they lost just 25-24. From there, their play in that specific quarter has improved.

The hope is that the Wolves can do the same with closing out games with double digit leads.

Aside from games against Houston, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, and Los Angeles ( C ), January will give them more practice. Their final games this month are against Denver, Phoenix, Indiana, Orlando, and Brooklyn. With four of those five coming at home, the Wolves should be in good shape as long as LaVine doesn’t miss extended time.

With a 7-9 record against Eastern Conference foes this season, seeing three straight against teams from that conference should be encouraging. The Wolves should be able to build leads against all of them and show that they’ve taken something from Monday night. The same is true for Phoenix and Denver, who they’ve played well against this season.

After Monday’s win, Rubio said that the team has learned about playing strong to close out games in the fourth quarter. The remainder of this month will show whether or not they’ve put these struggles behind them.