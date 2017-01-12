Zulgad: For at least one night, Wolves avoid meltdown, provide reason for optimism

MINNEAPOLIS – In a season that has been filled with countless displays of sideline angst from Tom Thibodeau, the Timberwolves coach might have been at his most livid with 6 minutes, 43 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night against Houston at Target Center.

Rockets’ forward Ryan Anderson had just made a three-pointer from right in front of Thibodeau, causing the disgusted coach to let loose with a scream of disgust before calling a time out and delivering a few choice words to his players.

The interesting thing about this was that the three-pointer made the score 106-89 … in favor of the Timberwolves. So why did Thibodeau look so disgusted with his team leading by 17 points?

Because Thibodeau learned long ago that no Wolves’ lead is safe. Minnesota has blown countless double-digit advantages this season and that includes an epic meltdown less than a month ago against the Rockets at Target Center.

In that game, played on Dec. 17, the Rockets rallied from 12 points down with just over two minutes remaining in regulation and went on to an overtime victory. This time the Wolves did not fold in a 119-105 victory that ended Houston’s nine-game winning streak.

Minnesota held a 55-54 lead at halftime, trailed by fewer than five points early in the third quarter but then stormed back and held a 12-point advantage after three quarters. That lead grew to as many as 21 points in the final quarter before the Rockets began to hit three-pointers.

Karl-Anthony Towns, whose 23 points were second-most for the Wolves behind Andrew Wiggins’ 28, admitted the Rockets’ previous comeback in downtown Minneapolis was top of mind as the final quarter began Wednesday.

“When we got into the fourth quarter up by that kind of lead, we can’t let it slide,” said Towns, who also had a game-high 16 rebounds. “Knowing they were on that winning streak last time, we gave them one. We did a great job of just making sure we kept the lead, stayed disciplined and did what we need to do.”

Rockets star point guard James Harden, whose having an MVP-type season, finished with 33 points, 12 assists and six rebounds, but Houston was held to 41 percent shooting by the Wolves and finished at 36 percent from three-point range. The high-flying Rockets, who have lost only 10 times in 41 games, entered averaging 115 points per game.

The Wolves’ success provided Towns with a refreshing opportunity to talk about his team having held a lead in the second half after so many previous meltdowns.

In addition to Wiggins’ and Towns’ point production, the Wolves also got significant contributions from starters Brandon Rush (12 points, all on three-pointers) and Ricky Rubio, who matched his career-high and equaled the franchise record with 17 assists. Rush, a free-agent addition who has seen far more time on the bench than the court this season, got his first start with the Wolves.

Shabazz Muhammad played a key role off the bench, making 7-of-11 shots from the field, including 2-of-3 three-pointers, and had 20 points and seven rebounds. This came with Zach LaVine, the Wolves’ third-leading scorer, sitting out because of a hip injury.

“We did a great job, we learned from our mistakes,” Towns said. “We did a great job of staying disciplined. It was just a great game. Games like this I can finally smile in front of you. It was good to see us keep a lead and keep building on it.”

As has been the case after many of the Wolves’ 13 victories this season, the question becomes this: Has the team turned some type of corner or will this step forward be followed by two back on Friday night when Oklahoma City comes to Target Center?

At some point, you would think that all of Thibodeau’s sideline ranting and raving, and his work behind the scenes to mold this team into a semi-competent unit defensively, would begin to pay off. The problem is there’s been a lack of evidence so far that that’s the case.

It’s why Thibodeau looked so pained as the Rockets hit on 7-of-14 three-point shots in the fourth quarter Wednesday, including four by Anderson.

That’s also why Thibodeau was hesitant to call the victory a step forward, although he did express happiness with seeing his team play an unselfish game in which six of his players scored in double figures.

“You don’t want to make it more than it was,” Thibodeau said. “I think it’s good. It showed more toughness than we had the last time. We have to take a look at the film tomorrow. Look at the things that we can get better (at), correct and improve, and then get ready for Oklahoma City.

“One game doesn’t solve everything for us but I like the direction that we’re moving now. I think we’ve got to continue to work at it and put everything we have into each and every day and our concentration has to continue to be what it is and get even better. If we do that, I think we can be a very well balanced team and we can win games.”

For now, the only thing that’s safe to assume is that this collection remains very much a work in progress.