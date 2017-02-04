LaVine lost for season with torn ACL but Thibodeau confident guard will return “better than ever”

MINNEAPOLIS – Despite sitting a disappointing 12 games under .500 this season, the Timberwolves could take comfort in the fact that new coach Tom Thibodeau was able to work on developing a Big Three of Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine by giving each major minutes.

That development took a major hit on Saturday when the Wolves announced that LaVine would miss the remainder of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the third quarter of Friday night’s 116-108 loss against Detroit. The shooting guard will have to wait for swelling in his knee to go down before surgery is performed. The Wolves press release said that LaVine’s surgery will come at a to-be-determined date.

“It’s terrible news,” said Thibodeau, who also serves as the team’s president of basketball operations. “Obviously you feel for Zach, first and foremost, just who he is as a person. And, obviously, what he means to our team, and the type of teammate that he is. It’s really disappointing. But he’ll respond, and he’ll come back better than ever. But he put so much work into this season, to have the type of season he had going. So that’s really what you feel for.”

The Wolves’ first-round pick in 2014, LaVine was averaging a career-high 18.9 points with 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 37.2 minutes per game this season. LaVine had played in 47 of the Wolves’ 50 games. His minutes were the third-highest in the league. LaVine, who had won the past two NBA Slam Dunk titles at All-Star weekend, had decided to skip that event in part to rest up for the remainder of the season.

LaVine missed two games in January because of a hip injury and was replaced by Brandon Rush in the starting lineup. Thibodeau said Rush would start in place of LaVine on Saturday night against Memphis at Target Center.

Rush tore the ACL in his right knee during his time at Kansas and then tore the ACL in his left knee in November 2012 while playing for the Golden State Warriors.

Asked how difficult it was for him to get back to his previous level after the injuries, Rush said: “It’s hard. That’s probably one of the toughest things I had to do in my career was bounce back from that second one. It took me a good two years but Zach is young, he’s 21 years old, so his body recovers at a different pace. He’ll be back at 100 percent next year.”

LaVine, who was not available to comment on Saturday, was injured with 7 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the third quarter Friday night. He was driving the lane when he went up for a layup and collided with Detroit center Andre Drummond as he neared the basket. LaVine made the shot but he fell to the floor after landing hard on his right leg. LaVine then grabbed at his left knee.

LaVine was in obvious pain but was able to stay in the game and played almost five minutes before being replaced by Shabazz Muhammad. LaVine returned to start the fourth quarter but was replaced quickly by Andrew Wiggins. LaVine did not return.

“You know, there is no way to know exactly,” when the ACL tore, Thibodeau said. “You go back and you look at the play, and you try to see, like, when he came out he said he felt fine. The medical staff gave him an evaluation, and he felt like he could play. And he played some. And when he went back the next time, he caught, and he felt like something wasn’t right. But there is no way to know for sure. It was an awkward landing on that play, so I don’t know.”

Thibodeau said that LaVine was “initially very disappointed” by the diagnosis, but that soon thereafter he began talking about “how he wants to get ready for the rehab and start working.”

“That’s who he is,” Thibodeau said. “That’s what has made him into the player that he is. And it’s his drive. It’s all those things. He’s made himself into one of the best two guards in the league. His overall game has really blossomed. He’s shooting the three great. The free throws, the drives. All of it. So he’ll get through it. He’s a mentally tough kid.”

So how long will LaVine be out?

Wolves point guard Ricky Rubio tore his ACL and partially tore the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee in March 2012 and returned the following December after a nine-month absence. A nine-month absence would put LaVine back on the floor near the start of the 2017-18 regular season.

“I think every injury is different,” Thibodeau said. “I think what you’re seeing now is that injury is much more common now than it was 10 or 15 years ago. And you’re seeing guys come all the way back, and playing even better than they were before. There are a lot of players in our league who have had that injury.”