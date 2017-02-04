Replacing Zach LaVine won’t be easy for Timberwolves

There’s no other way to say it: losing Zach LaVine for the season is a disappointment. With the team playing near .500 ball and LaVine in the midst of a career season, the Timberwolves will now find a way to carry on in multiple ways.

Without LaVine, the Wolves are 3-0 this season. Brandon Rush has shot 7-for-13 on 3’s in his two starts filling in for LaVine earlier this season. Having Rush as an extra option is nice but they will need others to step up.

Does Shabazz Muhammad see more time at small forward and Andrew Wiggins slides over to shooting guard? Otherwise, slotting Kris Dunn next to Ricky Rubio for stretches seems less than ideal. In fact, according to BasketballReference.com, they’ve yet to play the two together. And there’s probably a reason for that.

Realistically, the Timberwolves will need to find outside help. They have LaVine’s roster spot now, as well as John Lucas III’s vacated spot to fill. Teams can now sign players to 10-day contracts, so that’s one option. A player with some experience may be preferable to one with little to no experience, given the team’s youth.

The other option is via trade. However, the team’s trade assets are rather slim. Muhammad is likely tougher to move considering the loss of LaVine now. That leaves names like Adreian Payne and other minor role players as their only real options. With the deadline approaching at the end of the month, the Wolves’ best bet may be to hope to absorb a short-term contract into their cap space as a third team.

Losing LaVine during a career year as the team is playing better is reminiscent of Al Jefferson’s 2008-’09 season. Jefferson averaged 23.1 points and 11 rebounds that season. In January, the team went 10-4 after a 6-25 start. Like LaVine, Jefferson’s breakout fueled that run.

Jefferson exploded that February, averaging 25 points and 14.6 rebounds per game on 54.5 shooting from the field. He even dished out 2.2 assists per game that month, which was impressive given Jefferson’s reputation at the time as a black hole.

Unfortunately, his and the team’s run both ended in the fifth game of February in a loss to the New Orleans Hornets. Losing Jefferson derailed any optimism as the Wolves finished the year 7-25 after a 16-24 start. Obviously, 16-24 is bad but things became worse after losing their big man. Rookie Kevin Love was not enough to prevent the drop-off that followed the loss of Jefferson.

This Timberwolves team is more talented than the 2009 team but they will similarly need to find a way to retain their momentum. The good news is that Tom Thibodeau isn’t Randy Wittman. These Wolves also have Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, and Ricky Rubio. There is a much-improved culture now at Target Center, which helps.

That isn’t to say replacing LaVine will be easy– it won’t. Brandon Rush and a D-League player could improve the team’s perimeter defense but it’s hard to see either option as the offensive threat LaVine is. As Tom Thibodeau said on Saturday night, replacing LaVine will be a team effort. That means more than just Rush but Wiggins, Muhammad, and others as well.

Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game and one every team must deal with. But you always hate to see them, especially to someone like LaVine. It’s likely too soon to know how this injury affects LaVine in the long term but we’re going to find out how the team copes in the short term.