3-Point Play: Is Tom Thibodeau playing his starters too much?

Two national television games down and two more games in the loss column. After losing to the Warriors on Tuesday night on ESPN, the Timberwolves fell to the Blazers on Thursday on TNT. It’s great the franchise has the interest to warrant these nationally televised games but these aren’t the best times for the team.

The Wolves lost their 21st game this season when leading my 10 points or more in the game– the most in the league. After the Wolves, the Suns are second with 15 such losses. Like the Wolves, the Suns are a young and inexperienced team. It’s clear that talent alone isn’t enough to close games. Talent without the knowledge of how to play with a lead isn’t conducive to winning. After all, how many times have we seen this team surge to a lead only to watch it evaporate? At least 21 times, I’d guess.

A part of that is the lack of experience. The Timberwolves roster features nine players who have played three seasons or less. It’s those same players that play the bulk of the minutes. As for veterans, there aren’t many. Brandon Rush, Cole Aldrich, Omri Casspi, and Jordan Hill account for the team’s veteran leadership. Ricky Rubio is the one exception to this.

The team’s current starting five consists of players with 5-8-3-3-2 years of experience. That’s on the young side by NBA standards and without Zach LaVine as a starter. As we know, young teams struggle with things like defense and offensive decision making. We’ve seen some improvement but it’s apparent there’s room to grow.

Consequently, this team has gone as far as its young players will take them. None of the veterans on the current roster are going to take over a game. That was likely deliberate but limits what Tom Thibodeau can do. This has made the Wolves’ bench the least-played bench in the league. Part of that is design but part of it is that the reserves have been untrustworthy.

This has meant more minutes for the team’s young players, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Thibodeau wants these players to develop winning habits in their remaining games. That can’t be done by simply watching. These repetitions are valuable in the team’s development, despite a flawed roster.

Concerns over the young players’ minutes are overstated. Yes, Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns are first and second in total minutes played. However, Kyle Lowry and LeBron James — who has played more minutes than any player his age in NBA history — have played more minutes per game than both. Jimmy Butler has played more minutes than Towns. Looking at the list, you see that teams play their best players the most minutes; Towns and Wiggins are, by far, the Timberwolves’ best players.

Besides that, Thibodeau does seem to have a conscience. He brought in Adreian Payne and Hill to play half of the fourth quarter rather than play his starters in a blowout.

If this team bolsters the bench and acquires reliable veteran help and this trend continues, then I think that’s more worth worrying about. The Wolves’ starters may have played 35-39 minutes on Thursday night but when you get just 13 points out of five players, it’s clear the Timberwolves don’t have many other options.

Draft Watch

The upside of the loss? Thursday’s loss put the Timberwolves and Kings in a tie for the seventh-worst record. Since the Kings have the tiebreaker, they would leapfrog the Timberwolves. That means that the Timberwolves chances of landing a top-3 pick increase from 9.9 percent to 15.5 percent. there’s not much further the Timberwolves can slide.

There’s not much further the Timberwolves can slide, though. New York is 1.5 games behind the Timberwolves in sixth place with three games to play. The Wolves can do their part with games remaining against Los Angeles, Utah, Houston, and Oklahoma City. With the Knicks at 30 wins and Timberwolves at 31, the Wolves will need a little luck. It helps that the Knicks have the tiebreaker but some good fortune wouldn’t hurt.

Damian Lillard’s recent struggles against the Wolves is atypical

Damian Lillard has been a Timberwolves killer for much of his career. In 14 career games against Ricky Rubio, he’s averaged 24.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.4 rebounds on 46.3 percent shooting from the field. In addition, Lillard has shot 37 percent on 3-pointers in those games. All of these figures are at or above his career average.

However, their meetings this week have seen that trend bucked. Lillard was 7-for-21 from the field and 1-for-9 on Thursday night. This comes after going 7-for-21 from the field and 3-for-11 on Monday night.

On Monday, Rubio played Lillard’s possible game-winning shot perfectly. He forced Lillard to put the ball on the ground and forced him to pull-up for an off-balance midrange jumper as time expired. A lot of Lillard’s recent struggle could be that the Timberwolves are defending him better than in the past.