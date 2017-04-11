Breaking down the Timberwolves’ new colors

Editor’s note: This column originally published Feb. 17. With the team unveiling a new logo, along with a hype video, we’ve decided to re-share this column.

I always get excited when a team goes through a re-brand. The Minnesota Timberwolves are no exception, with their new look being unveiled in the coming months. While no official unveiling date has been announced, colors and fonts have started to leak out.

[UPDATE 4/11/17: The logo is out, and accompanied by local rapper-themed hype video.]

Timberwolves season ticket members have begun receiving materials teasing their new look. This comes after the team’s Vice President of Fan Experience, Jeff Munneke, came on the Raised By Wolves podcast and revealed there was a new blue. Munneke said the blue is darker than the team’s current blue.

Since that episode, Conrad Burry of SportsLogos.net has tagged me in a few photos and renderings of what the new design may look like. Remember, none of the jerseys are official. The colors, however, have been used in materials sent out by the team. It seems logical that these would be a part of the new image.

Here’s a (color-corrected) look at the full set of goodies that accompanied the TWolves announcement of the redesign (grey tee not pictured) pic.twitter.com/rngMw7zc46 — Conrad Burry (@conradburry) February 14, 2017

So here we have it. We see a different blue and green. The blue on the shirt seems to be similar to the one on the team’s practice court. The green, of course, is new territory for the franchise. Together, the colors are reminiscent of the Seattle Seahawks colors. Burry was able to get the current colors and potential new colors side-by-side.

After some much appreciated aid from the one and only @ColorWerx, here’s a revision to the color comparison for the greens and blues: pic.twitter.com/AVF63YpVU4 — Conrad Burry(@conradburry) February 15, 2017

What would this possibly look like on a jersey? Burry created a potential rendering based on the materials sent to season ticket members.

JUST IN: Clarification of the Wolves new color scheme, from the Season Ticket Membership webpage. Also, a tree pattern for the unis, maybe? pic.twitter.com/nWMxSPOrOT — Conrad Burry (@conradburry) February 15, 2017

If the actual uniforms look anything like Burry’s rendering, the rebrand is shaping up to be a success. The new green would be best used subtly like this. Lime green is a color that can be easily overdone but is tasteful in this mock-up. The concern here is the potential for an alternate lime green uniform that may be hard on the eyes. Hopefully, they would favor a black alternate rather than a green one with these colors.

Paired with a deeper blue, this would be a good contrast. In addition, the new blue is a departure from the previous blues the team has used in the past. And you’d probably enjoy the blue-green combination if you enjoy the Seahawks’ colors.

And then there are the trees. You either love or hate the trees. You may remember what the team did with trees in 2008-09 and recoil in horror. If you love them, you probably associate them with the jerseys the team wore during the Garnett years.

In my opinion, they make the uniform too busy. Everyone’s favorite Wolves jersey is their inaugural set and they had no trees. The team wore the ’08-’09 uniforms for just one season before mercifully fixing them for the 2009-2010 season. Those are the ones they currently wear. They redesigned the collar in large part by removing the trees. Gone, too, were the trees on the sides of the jersey. It seems that the trees are here to stay but less is more.

That’s not all. Burry updated the team’s secondary logo to reflect the font used on the team’s webpage. It’s likely new logos are coming but even this mock-up helps envision what the finished project may look like.