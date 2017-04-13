Dear Derek: What should Timberwolves do with Kris Dunn? Shabazz Muhammad? (Mailbag)

Eighty-two games have come and gone and another Timberwolves season has reached its end. By the most optimistic expectations, the season was a disappointment. After 12 years of missing the playoffs, fans hoped this season would avoid extending the streak. Unfortunately, the Timberwolves won just 31 games– two more than last season.

This has brought up a lot of discussion about the team. That’s why I thought this would be a good time to do my first ever Twitter mailbag. After all, readers and listeners are why I’m able to do this, so why not have a year-end post answering the questions they have. I solicited questions on Wednesday and received a good number of responses. Some of the questions overlapped but there were some commonalities with what to do in free agency and the future of current players on the roster. Without further adieu, let’s dig in.

—

How worried should we be about Kris Dunn? – @RossWetLand

I kept meaning to write about Dunn but never got to it. So, now would be a great time to answer this question. It depends on how you view Dunn. If you see him as a point guard, that might be a problem. If you view him as a lockdown combo guard, then you may see a future for him.

The big problem with Dunn is his shooting. He posted a 41.1 effective field goal percentage (eFG)– a metric that accounts for a 3-pointer being worth more than a 2-pointer. If you have an eFG above 50, you’re considered average. However, Dunn is a below average shooter everywhere on the floor: at the rim, from midrange, and beyond the arc. His eFG ranked 31-of-42 rookie guards and only three ranked below him played more than 64 games.

Dunn’s 2.11 assist-to-turnover ratio ranked 14th among rookie guards and just nine of his 86 turnovers were bad passes. He also accounted for 18 percent of his team’s assists when he was on the floor. That’s not great but it’s not bad either.

However, Dunn established himself as a defensive playmaker, posting the second-highest steal percentage of rookie guards. Tom Thibodeau often trusted Dunn with disrupting some of their opponent’s better wing players. That says a lot. Dunn could sustain a 10-year career on defense alone but he is going to need to improve offensively.

We would be wise to remember that a four-year college player is still a rookie and not necessarily NBA-ready. Not everyone can be Damian Lillard.

—

What should we do with Shabazz Muhammad? – @R_Spencer

This is a big question the team will have to answer. The Wolves aren’t loaded with capable scoring bench players but we may have seen the last of Muhammad in Minnesota. At his best, he hits 3-pointers above a 40 percent clip; that player is worth over $15 million per year. The problem is that he’s inconsistent.

Muhammad shot above 40 percent in December and January but underwhelmed from distance the rest of the season. In the other months, he shot 18-for-78 or 23 percent. He shot below 30 percent in his first and third seasons. In his second he shot 39.2 percent from deep. This season, he shot 34.3 percent on 3-pointers. Four years in and we still don’t know if he’s a shooter or not.

He doesn’t add much on defense, doesn’t move the ball enough, but is a capable rebounder. Given this is the the team’s last summer with space, I don’t think it makes sense to tie up a lot of money in Muhammad. I would let him hit restricted free agency and see what he gets. If he’s offered four years and $48 million, I think you consider that. However, it seems more likely he gets more than that and that’s where I draw the line.

—

Who is Minnesota’s starting point guard opening day 2017-18? – @bryan_horwath

I get the suspicion it will be Ricky Rubio. Despite his strong play, I think that’s only increased his value to the team. I don’t think three months will be enough to alter his perception around the league and make teams willing to give up much more to get him. Plus, there isn’t an apparent, viable replacement for him on the roster. Not yet, anyway.

—

What the heck was the whole Lance Stephenson thing? Signed to 2 10 day contracts and injured twice only to sign a 3 year deal elsewhere? – @klasker

I get the sense that the team didn’t want to give him a long-term deal and wanted to let him go to pursue one. They also may have wanted to get a look at Omri Casspi, who unexpectedly became available.

—

Is there an appropriate replacement for Ricky at PG this offseason?- @THR33_MUNK33Z