New Wolves logo on display in impressive hype video featuring local rappers

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore April 11, 2017 11:07 pm
Nov 13, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Andrew Wiggins (22) talk during a time out in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Lakers 125-99. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Have to hand it to the Timberwolves: They took something that had every opportunity to become super cheesy and they made it cool.

To unveil their new logo as part of a bigger re-brand, the Timberwolves tapped local rappers Slug (from Atmosphere), Prof and P.O.S. in a hype video they tweeted Tuesday night.

Here’s the video.

Welcome to the New Era. #NewEraNewLook pic.twitter.com/STDKfWVMrJ

What do you think of the logo?

Timberwolves writer Kyle Ratke penned a piece explaining the details. That piece is titled “More than just a logo,” and you can read it at the team’s website.

Our own Derek James wrote about the new color scheme in Februrary, when there was speculation starting to swirl over the likely colors.

Breaking down the Timberwolves’ new colors

 

