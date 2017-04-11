New Wolves logo on display in impressive hype video featuring local rappers

Have to hand it to the Timberwolves: They took something that had every opportunity to become super cheesy and they made it cool.

To unveil their new logo as part of a bigger re-brand, the Timberwolves tapped local rappers Slug (from Atmosphere), Prof and P.O.S. in a hype video they tweeted Tuesday night.

Here’s the video.

Welcome to the New Era. #NewEraNewLook pic.twitter.com/STDKfWVMrJ

What do you think of the logo?

Timberwolves writer Kyle Ratke penned a piece explaining the details. That piece is titled “More than just a logo,” and you can read it at the team’s website.

Our own Derek James wrote about the new color scheme in Februrary, when there was speculation starting to swirl over the likely colors.