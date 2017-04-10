Timberwolves are better than the team that lost to the Lakers

The 2017 Minnesota Timberwolves season has had many common themes. Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins have had great games. The defense has been disappointing. Their bench may somehow be worse than their defense. You can’t forget all of the blown double-digit leads, either.

Sunday night’s loss to the Lakers at the buzzer captured all of these in one game. Well, all of them except for blowing a big lead.

Towns and Wiggins each had 40-point games– the first time this has happened in team history. Towns finished with 40 points and 21 rebounds on 17-for-22 shooting. Wiggins added 41 points while shooting 50 percent from the field. Against a team like the Lakers, this should have been enough. On any other team, it likely would have but they received no support from their teammates.

Between Towns, Wiggins, Gorgui Dieng, and Shabazz Muhammad, there were 105 combined points scored. Since the Timberwolves scored 109 in the game, that means the other five players scored four points. Those same players also shot 2-for-18 from the field. Keep in mind this Lakers team was last in defensive rating and 28th in opponents points per game entering the game.

This led to a stagnant offense early on. After tying the game up at 7:21, the Lakers went on a 10-6 run to lead 20-16. The Lakers would end the quarter with a 29-21 lead. In the first 4:28 of the second quarter, they mustered one field goal. This was atypical of the 10th ranked offense in the league. Fortunately, the Lakers defense is what it is and the Wolves trailed by just two at the half.

Sunday night illustrated just how important Ricky Rubio’s scoring has been to this team. Without Zach LaVine, the Timberwolves have needed Rubio’s shot. Rubio finished with 11 assists but was 1-for-10 from the field. With a healthy roster, the Wolves can afford an off-night from Rubio. It’s clear with the remaining depth that an off-night from Rubio makes things more difficult for the team.

The one-sided scoring wasn’t the only issue; there were still two players who did most of the rebounding. This team was 29th in defensive rebounding and 26th in total rebounding coming in. By the end of the game, Towns and Dieng had grabbed 28 of the team’s 41 total rebounds. Again, this is nothing new.

Towns leads the team in rebound percentage this season, grabbing 19.1 percent of available boards. That number became 50 percent on Sunday. Dieng is fifth on the team, only behind seldom-used players Jordan Hill, Cole Aldrich, and Adreian Payne. He’s still grabbing 14.4 percent of available rebounds when he’s on the floor playing next to Towns and playing more minutes than those three.

On defense, they were deficient. The Lakers shot 48.8 percent from the field and 37 percent on 3-pointers. Metta World Peace set a season high in points and Tyler Ennis set a career-high in scoring. You would expect this of Julius Randle, Brandon Ingram, or anyone in the Lakers young core but not those two. The Lakers got whatever they wanted against the Timberwolves.

If you wonder why the Wolves’ biggest lead was seven, this was why. There was no double-digit lead to lose tonight because their defense wasn’t conducive to building one.

There was no more fitting ending to this game than the one that transpired. Randle kicked it out to D’Angelo Russell for a 3-pointer that bounced up off of the back iron and in as time expired.

Tom Thibodeau has spoken about finishing the season strong and “running through the tape.” Yet, this team has dropped four straight and 5-of-6 games. When Thibodeau says this, it seems genuine. He does want them to build winning habits and seems unwilling to compromise that development. Regardless, it seems that his team has lost its focus. While they were still in the playoff hunt, they were competitive every night. It seemed that no matter the opponent that they were in every game. They seem to have lost that drive they had not so long ago.

The Lakers were the ones who were allegedly tanking. Yet, they’ve won four-straight games after benching their veterans for the season. While their top-3 lottery protected pick is safe for now, they may have pushed themselves out of position for the second-most ping-pong balls. Beating the Timberwolves was not going to help their cause but they were locked in for much of the game.

It’s hard to say if the talk about finishing strong is lip service or not after this week. The play we’ve seen doesn’t back that up. There’s no question that Thibodeau believes it but it seems the players have let off the gas. This was a winnable game that only a few players showed up for. If Towns and Wiggins have dual 40-point performances, this team should win. They, along with Dieng and even Muhammad, did all the could but it didn’t matter.

What happens in the team’s final two games is up to them. Houston and Oklahoma City are locked into their playoff positions and may rest players. While the Timberwolves may not have wiggle room left in the standings, can they still provide a better performance than Sunday night? Based on the body of work, the answer seems to be yes. This team is better than the one we saw in Los Angeles.