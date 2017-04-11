Zulgad: All part of the plan? Thibodeau said season was about building a foundation

MINNEAPOLIS – A year ago, the Timberwolves hired Tom Thibodeau as their president of basketball operations and head coach, leading to optimism that this season would be different. Bringing in a veteran coach, and putting him with young standouts Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, was supposedly a recipe to end a 12-year playoff drought.

But as the Wolves prepared to play their final home game of the season on Tuesday – the season finale is Wednesday night in Houston — the only thing the franchise had to celebrate was the unveiling of its new logo at halftime.

“I haven’t seen it,” Thibodeau said before the Wolves’ 100-98 loss to Oklahoma City.

Thibodeau could not have been more disinterested in the marketing departments big night. His response came as no surprise considering Thibodeau has little time or interest in the theatrics that surround an NBA game. He only cares about how his players perform and he knows that too many nights this season that performance hasn’t been good enough.

Minnesota’s hopes of grabbing the eighth and final playoff seed in the Western Conference ended a few weeks back lost in the rubble of a season in which the Wolves (31-50) managed to blow a mind-boggling 22 double-digit leads.

Maybe the most distressing thing for Wolves fans is how poor this team has looked defensively. Thibodeau is known for his ability to coach that facet of the game and yet the Wolves are near the bottom of the league in defensive rating.

The Wolves’ 31 victories are only two more than they had last season under interim coach Sam Mitchell. Thibodeau, meanwhile, has spent the season stalking the sideline and bellowing out instructions that can be heard in the last row of the upper deck of each arena he visits.

Thibodeau’s in-game demeanor might lead one to conclude his first season in Minnesota has been miserable, but that belies the fact that he sounds like a guy who had a pretty good idea of how this season would play out.

“I came in with eyes wide open,” Thibodeau said. “In studying the numbers from last year, I knew where the team was and I knew the most important thing was to build a foundation and to make sure that Andrew and Karl developed a voice. Your best players, you want them to lead and set the tone. I think the best thing for us was to take the long view. We probably could have added some different type of players, but I think this was the best plan for us.

“There have been ups and downs. When you look back, you see a lot of games that we had big leads against good teams late and we didn’t close it out the way we could have. A big part of that was maybe a mental mistake here or there at the end of a game. I think the more times a guy is put in those situations the more he learns and that does speed up the process. From that standpoint, I think it’s about what I expected.”

This is why Thibodeau continually attempted to manage expectations last offseason, even as media and fans brought up the possibility of the Wolves winning north of 40 games and making the playoffs.

It was interesting to hear Thibodeau basically admit he purposely did not have more of a veteran presence on this team. He could have attempted to have kept Kevin Garnett around or pursued another veteran to play substantial minutes while providing a guiding influence for Towns, Wiggins and Zach LaVine. In the end, he decided that it would accelerate the learning curve for the young players if a veteran wasn’t there to solve their problems.

The 21-year-old Towns should contend for MVP honors for years to come. The 22-year-old Wiggins is a dangerous shooter who needs to spend time his summer developing the rest of his game. The Wolves also will have the 22-year-old LaVine, whose season came to an end in early February because of an ACL tear.

“When you look at the elite players, and we all tend to do this, we tend to view them as we see them today and you don’t look at the growth process of what they went through,” Thibodeau said. “I know I had (Jimmy) Butler in Chicago and he was the same way. It’s step-by-step, you don’t really skip over it.

“A guy doesn’t usually come in the league and average 26 points a game. It’s usually 7, 10, 15, 18. … The important thing is to have guys that have great passion for the game, great drive and intelligence and want to get better each and every year. The thing for me is some of the experiences I’ve had being around great teams, and certainly Team USA, to watch those players when they are in practice and after practice and the things they do. You realize it’s not an accident. Every year they add something to their game.”

Thibodeau appears willing to remain patient because he’s confident that Towns and Wiggins will be able to do the same. Wolves fans can only hope the reward for that patience finally will be an end to this seemingly endless playoff drought next spring.