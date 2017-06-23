With Butler traded to Minnesota, his trainer blasts Bulls ‘culture’ and GM

Travelle Gaines trains Jimmy Butler. After the trade, he first took to Twitter to go looking for a place to live in Butler’s new city. Then he spouted off, presumably about Bulls GM Gar Forman.

Any realtors in MPLS?!?!?! — Travelle Gaines (@travellegaines) June 23, 2017

0-82.worst culture in the league.I met drug dealers with better morals then their GM. He is a liar and everyone knows — Travelle Gaines (@travellegaines) June 23, 2017

In the quest to be 100% accurate, Gaines didn’t specifically cite Forman. But it’s hard to imagine he’s referring to anyone else with this tweet. He didn’t hold back on draft night. And the next morning, he hasn’t deleted the tweet.

I wonder how Tom Thibodeau would receive that tweet, considering the state of his relationship with the rest of the Bulls’ front office at the time of his dismissal from Chicago.

Looks like Jimmy Butler was in Paris with Dwyane Wade at the time of the trade.

D.A.M.N haha. My Guy!!! #Morelife A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

For more on the Jimmy Butler trade, check out our dedicated Wolves page. Or watch this video, in which Manny Hill and Derek James give their free-agent hopefuls now that the Wolves got their guy.