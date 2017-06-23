Ex-Wolves GM David Kahn: Jimmy Butler trade is win-win

When I first heard that the Timberwolves completed a long-rumored deal for Bulls star Jimmy Butler, my first thoughtsdid not include a curiosity about what ex-Wolves GM David Kahn would have thought about the deal.

My first thoughts were about Tom Thibodeau and Scott Layden finally closing their first trade as Minnesota’s roster bosses. My second thought was, ‘OK, playoff basketball is back in Minnesota.’

But if I’m behing honest, when I saw this Sports Illustrated video posted online Friday morning, I really was curious to hear what David Kahn would say.

If you’re similarly curious, here’s the video. Kahn said that both sides should be very happy about it.

“I think it’s a terrific trade for Chicago, because let’s face it: they had no future. Right now, they have three ball-dominant players in Butler, [Rajon] Rondo and [Dwyane] Wade. … So this is the first step in what I assume will be a major rebuilding project,” Kahn said.

“And I think for Minnesota it’s a terrific pick-up. Butler gives them an established veteran, a terrific defensive player, a guy who can make shots at the end of games — so now they have really 3 people who can do that, with [Karl-Anthony] Towns, [Andrew] Wiggins, and him — and I think it’s that sort of veteran presence that can galvanize the entire team,” Kahn said.

“For Minnesota, this is a way for them to say, ‘You know what? We’re going to be a lot better next year.'”

I agree with his assessment that the Butler trade makes the Wolves a lot better for next year. For what it’s worth, though, I’m yet to hear from a Bulls fans who is stoked on the deal.