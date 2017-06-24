Is this the hottest Timberwolves take of the offseason?

The Timberwolves won 31 games this year and pretty much everybody who followed the season to its finale was disappointed by that outcome. And rightfully so, I think. Tom Thibodeau was supposed to deliver the swift kick in the pants that the young team needed to make a big improvement, and maybe even mess around with the playoffs.

Instead, the team won two extra games from the previous season.

Flash ahead to this offseason, and I totally get why Wolves fans have gone gaga over the addition of Jimmy Butler – even if it means parting with a promising young player like Zach LaVine. Butler is already a star, and he’s just about to enter his athletic prime. There’s an argument to be made that Minnesota just added one of the top-20 players in the world to a team that still includes Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. The enthusiasm is justified.

But make sure the excitement doesn’t run away unbridled.

Now is when I’ll point you to the For The Win blog, from USA Today, which claimed this week in headline form that “The Minnesota Timberwolves should be the Golden State Warriors’ biggest threat now.”

All right.

Readers: Please, before you start directing any ire or hate-tweeting, you should know that the author, Adi Joseph, considers Purple Rain the greatest album ever. So hopefully that inspires some mercy here. And if you read through his blog post, which at last count was shared 2,900 times, he actually makes really reasonable points.

The crux of the author’s case is that the Wolves now have a very nice collection of mostly young players, and have some flexibility to make even more moves if they want to. Here are a few paragraphs that summarize the point.

They need one more big move. Maybe it requires sending away Rubio or Dieng for the cap space. But it needs to be the right move. Because we need this. The NBA needs this. Even the Warriors need it. The Cleveland Cavaliers are a true threat with a clear expiration date. The Timberwolves could outlive even the super team by the Bay. And they might even be able to knock off the Warriors before Golden State breaks up.

Like I said, there are actually some good points made throughout his blog post. It gets lost, in my opinion, when it occasionally meanders into years-out future projecting, and it’s built on a couple assumptions that are worth questioning.

The assumption is that the Wolves will make one more really significant move, and that if they can free up some cap space, a big-time free agent would want to sign in Minnesota. It assumes that the Cavs, Warriors and maybe some other great budding teams will eventually hit an expiration date when the current iteration ceases to be amazing. It assumes Jimmy Butler will be staying in Minnesota beyond the two years his contract requires. Lastly, it assumes that defensive mastermind, Thibs, will be able to unlock some of the untapped potential in a team previously led by Towns and Wiggins. Now, add the great defender Butler to the mix, and I can see this one being plausible.

Those are the 4 critical assumptions made in the blog post, and I think No. 4 is the most likely. After that? No. 2 makes some sense, because it happens to all dynasties eventually, but this Warriors team for whatever reason has the feeling of the kind of great team that can mold when the parts need to change. Maybe that’s just my recency bias acting up.

No. 1? Maybe. That hasn’t been the case throughout most of the history of the franchise. The counterpoint is that the team – and notably the league – look drastically different now than in the past.

How about No. 3? Will Jimmy Butler be in Minnesota 5 years from now? Let’s see how the next two years go.