Instant Reaction: The Jimmy Butler Trade

NBA trades take time to assess. It’s difficult to say whether a trade was good or bad until we have the benefit of hindsight. The blockbuster that sent Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and the seventh overall pick to Chicago in exchange for Jimmy Butler and this year’s 16th overall pick is no different, but the initial feeling is that this trade was a heist for Tom Thibodeau and the Wolves.

Zach LaVine was well-liked by fans and media members alike and are sad to see him go. However, likability is no way to run a team. Upgrading from LaVine to Butler immediately makes the team better. As young as LaVine is, he’s coming off an ACL injury and still has many holes to fill in his game. Whereas Butler we already know what he is: an all-star.

Thibodeau loved Dunn’s defensive prowess but Butler simply becomes the team’s best perimeter defender. Playing with Butler in practice and in games should benefit Andrew Wiggins who has failed to become the perimeter defender we envisioned when he came out of Kansas.

Next season now projects the Timberwolves to throw out a starting five of Ricky Rubio, Andrew Wiggins, Butler, Gorgui Dieng, and Karl-Anthony Towns. This is of course pending any free agents signed or trades made. Even with no further changes to the starting lineup, this should be a team favored to snag a playoff spot next season.

Adding Butler signifies that this team is taking winning seriously. After a 13-year playoff drought, this should be music to fans’ ears. No more is there cheap talk of wanting to win; the team put their money where their mouths are. If you can’t think of another move like this in franchise history, it’s because there hasn’t been one. Sam Cassell and Latrell Sprewell were both at the tail end of their careers and were the closest we had seen. Butler is a three-time all-star in his prime.

With $20-some million in cap space remaining, the Thibodeau’s sales pitch just improved. This is no longer selling players on the chance to play next to potential and talent; Towns and Butler and established talents, the latter more so than the former. With new facilities, a legitimate coach, and now star-level talent, the Timberwolves should be major players in free agency.

Thibodeau pulled one more over on his old team on draft night. The Bulls probably had better options but were evidently smitten by the promise of Dunn and LaVine. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves made out like bandits with Butler and the 16th overall pick in the draft.

Times sure are changing at Target Center.