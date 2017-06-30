Instant Reaction: Ricky Rubio Trade

The last remaining vestige of the Kevin Love era is gone. A trade between the Timberwolves and Jazz saw point guard Ricky Rubio head west in exchange for Oklahoma City’s 2018 first round pick.

Rubio’s trade follows the release of Nikola Pekovic earlier in June and of course the trade of Kevin Love in the Summer of 2014. You could even count Kevin Martin’s buyout late in the 2016 season.

It’s been clear for some time that Rubio’s days in Minnesota were numbered long before Tom Thibodeau took the job. Gauging the reaction from fans on Twitter, this is an unpopular move. Whoever replaces Rubio’s replacement is going to be viewed unfavorably unless the move results in a playoff appearance soon.

Rubio’s cult hero status makes sense. He is an effective player whose weaknesses are more discussed than his strengths. He is a likable personality, strong teammate, and a pleasure to work with off the court. However, you cannot run a basketball team based on sentiment or who you like.

A grand return for Rubio was never the plan. The idea was to clear cap room to add a top free agent point guard. David Locke and ESPN’s Zach Lowe have both reported that a deal may be in place for an unspecified player. If so, we may found out at 11 p.m. central when teams can begin speaking to players.

Consequently, this means waiting to judge the trade until we find out who that is. Many have speculated that it’s Jeff Teague or Kyle Lowry but nothing is official yet. If the Wolves move Rubio only to whiff on the top-3 free agent point guards, then this would be a disaster. We have to abstain judgment until we know who Rubio’s replacement will be.

Thibodeau had maintained throughout his first year that they would take the time to evaluate what they had. As of draft night on June 22, he had made zero trades and now made two significant ones. Because the team was smart with their cap room, they likely saw an opportunity to upgrade at point guard.

The biggest need is shooting. Each of the top-3 free agent point guards offers at least most of what Rubio does well with better shooting. Considering they added Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins, two average shooters, shooting became more important for spacing. Rather than gamble on Rubio’s career-high 41 percent field goal shooting sustaining, it seems that the team sees a realistic way to add a more consistent shooter at point guard.

Rubio was well-liked in Minnesota, much like Zach LaVine was. While the payoff for trading LaVine was clear to see, evaluating a Rubio trade will take more time. This is a move that sets up another move. When we find out what that move is we’ll truly be able to evaluate whether or not the team became better.