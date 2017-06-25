KG’s No. 21 almost certainly off limits, so what number will Jimmy Butler wear with Wolves?

Jimmy Butler’s trade to the Timberwolves would appear to present at least one issue for the three-time All-Star.

Butler wore No. 21 during his six years with the Chicago Bulls, but Kevin Garnett had that number with the Timberwolves and there’s no chance it will be worn again. Garnett’s second go-around with the Wolves did not end on the best of terms but at some point No. 21 is going to be raised to the rafters at Target Center.

Butler apparently already has picked a new number and it’s one he wasn’t going to get in Chicago. Butler’s Instagram bio now reads “#23 in minnesota, forever #33 from marquette.”

So while Butler can’t wear the number of the greatest Timberwolves’ player of all-time, he is free to wear Michael Jordan’s No. 23 now that he isn’t in Chicago.

Butler has not yet been assigned a number on the Wolves’ website. He is expected to be introduced by the team this week at a press conference.