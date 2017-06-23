Patience pays off for Wolves with Jimmy Butler trade

Tom Thibodeau nearly cracked a smile when he began talking about Jimmy Butler. When the two were together in Chicago, Butler ascended to All-Star status and Thibodeau gained his reputation as one of the league’s top coaches.

The Timberwolves and Butler had been connected to each other since Thibodeau took the job in April 2016. Rumors have swirled at every opportunity during those 14 months but nothing materialized. A deal seemed close last draft day when the team reportedly discussed sending Zach LaVine and the number five overall pick, to get Kris Dunn, in exchange for the three-time all-star.

If this doesn’t sound drastically different than the deal the Bulls accepted on Thursday, it’s not. Fast forward to 2017, the Timberwolves successfully landed Butler and the 16th overall pick for LaVine, Dunn, and the seventh overall pick. You could argue that the Bulls bought on LaVine and Dunn when their value was lower than a year ago. LaVine is coming off of an ACL injury and Dunn struggled throughout his rookie year. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves swapped picks with the Bulls and landed their best player.

A lot can change in a year but this seems like an inferior offer compared to what the teams were reportedly discussing then. So what changed?

“This time of the year was a little different,” said Thibodeau in a press conference on Thursday. “You can probably see with the draft being the way that it was, you saw a number of good players being available, which was a bit unusual. And we knew our young players had developed well so there might be an opportunity and wanted to take advantage of it.

“I think once we saw the players that were out there, we weighed that against using the pick and that wasn’t an easy decision either. We felt that there were a lot of good players that could fit our needs that way. We looked at that possibility. We looked at the possibility of moving down and getting a player that could help so you get two assets out of it.”

Many teams say they’re reviewing all options this time of year but it’s clear the team meant it. On Wednesday, Thibodeau gave an uncertain answer about what direction the team would take in Thursday’s draft. Being an exceptionally deep draft made the decision all the more difficult. Knowing that they needed more depth to make a playoff run almost certainly did too.

Thibodeau also confirmed something about last season that we had long suspected: last season was an evaluation season. Aside from player development and available prospects, the extra time taken made the team more comfortable making the trade this time.

“When you look at it, we came in last year, it was about knowing we had to clean up the roster, build assets, and then we had to look for opportunities,” said Thibodeau. “We knew we were in a position last year with the cap space but wanted to make sure we were spending wisely. We were also able to evaluate our roster, so we knew it well, and we had a better understanding of what our needs are. Then we moved forward.”

Playing the long game frustrated many fans and onlookers. Entering Thursday evening’s draft, Thibodeau and Scott Layden had yet to make a trade. They were patient in not wasting the few assets they had. And in free agency, they resisted the urge to hand exorbitant contracts to players like Joakim Noah and Luol Deng. The fact that the players they did sign contributed little only added to the frustration.

Yet, it was this wait-and-see approach that led to arguably the biggest acquisition in team history. Latrell Sprewell and Sam Cassell were notable moves but both in the tail end of their primes. It’s difficult to equate dealing Kevin Garnett to Boston with adding a player of Butler’s caliber. This team is now set up well to realistically contend for a playoff spot. We may not be able to say this if the team had taken a hasty approach to improving the roster instead.