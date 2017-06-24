Report: Lowry among free agent point guards Wolves targeting in free agency

The Timberwolves’ roster shakeup could continue with the point guard position.

The team is looking at free agents Kyle Lowry, Jrue Holiday, Jeff Teague and George Hill, according to Mitch Lawrence of SiriusXM NBA Radio.

While the Wolves are claiming Ricky Rubio is their point guard of the future, this would mean a change is coming at the position. The Wolves made a significant move on Thursday, making a trade with the Bulls for Jimmy Butler that included backup point guard Kris Dunn.

Rubio and Tyus Jones are currently the Wolves’ point guards, but the feeling from this corner has been that Rubio isn’t the ideal fit at that spot for Wolves president of basketball operations and coach Tom Thibodeau.