LISTEN NOW

wolves

Previous Story Is this the hottest Timberwolves take of the offseason?

Report: Lowry among free agent point guards Wolves targeting in free agency

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd June 24, 2017 10:12 pm
Nov 1, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Timberwolves’ roster shakeup could continue with the point guard position.

The team is looking at free agents Kyle Lowry, Jrue Holiday, Jeff Teague and George Hill, according to Mitch Lawrence of SiriusXM NBA Radio.

While the Wolves are claiming Ricky Rubio is their point guard of the future, this would mean a change is coming at the position. The Wolves made a significant move on Thursday, making a trade with the Bulls for Jimmy Butler that included backup point guard Kris Dunn.

Rubio and Tyus Jones are currently the Wolves’ point guards, but the feeling from this corner has been that Rubio isn’t the ideal fit at that spot for Wolves president of basketball operations and coach Tom Thibodeau.

Topics:
Wolves wolves
Leave A Comment



wolves

Previous Story Is this the hottest Timberwolves take of the offseason?