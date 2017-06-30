LISTEN NOW

Reports: Wolves will deal Rubio to Jazz, chase free agent point guards

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler June 30, 2017 3:56 pm
Feb 12, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins (22) talks to guard Ricky Rubio (9) in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Target Center. The Timberwolves beat the Bulls 117-89. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Acquiring Jimmy Butler was just the beginning for the Minnesota Timberwolves in overhauling their roster this offseason. The Wolves have reportedly traded point guard Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Oklahoma City’s first-round pick.

The move is reportedly being made so the Wolves can attempt to sign a big-name free agent point guard. One report from Jazz writer Tony Jones says the Wolves and Pacers’ guard Jeff Teague have ‘mutual interest.’

However, Kyle Lowry, Jrue Holiday and George Hill are also potential targets according to Mitch Lawrence of SiriusXM NBA Radio.

The Wolves drafted Rubio with the No. 5 overall pick in 2009. During his six seasons with the Wolves, he averaged 11.1 points per game and 9.1 assists.

 

  • NJR

    Reports are OKC’s 2018 1st rounder. Assuming that this means they have a replacement lined up, its a good return when mainly making a trade for cap space.

  • MJK

    Kyle Lowry, please!!!!

  • Scott R. Swenson

    If they give Rubio away for peanuts and cap space and all they end up with out of the deal is Jeff Teague sorry…color me unimpressed. Let’s hope there is something a little bigger on the horizon.

  • Andre Esters

    Should be interesting to see who they pursue now…




