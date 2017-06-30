Reports: Wolves will deal Rubio to Jazz, chase free agent point guards

Acquiring Jimmy Butler was just the beginning for the Minnesota Timberwolves in overhauling their roster this offseason. The Wolves have reportedly traded point guard Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Oklahoma City’s first-round pick.

The Jazz will send Oklahoma City's 1st round pick to Minnesota in exchange for Rubio. — Spencer Checketts (@1280Spence) June 30, 2017

The move is reportedly being made so the Wolves can attempt to sign a big-name free agent point guard. One report from Jazz writer Tony Jones says the Wolves and Pacers’ guard Jeff Teague have ‘mutual interest.’

Tribune sources: Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers point guard Jeff Teague have mutual interest once free agency starts — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) June 30, 2017

However, Kyle Lowry, Jrue Holiday and George Hill are also potential targets according to Mitch Lawrence of SiriusXM NBA Radio.

The Wolves drafted Rubio with the No. 5 overall pick in 2009. During his six seasons with the Wolves, he averaged 11.1 points per game and 9.1 assists.