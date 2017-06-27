Report: Wolves among teams interested in free agent Andre Iguodala

The Timberwolves are one of at least seven teams known to be interested in Golden State free agent Andre Iguodala, according to ESPN. The network cited NBA sources in its report.

Iguodala, the MVP of the 2015 NBA Finals, also is expected to draw interest from San Antonio, the L.A. Clippers, Philadelphia, Orlando, Brooklyn and Utah. It is not yet known if the 33-year-old Iguodala will take meetings, ESPN reported

The NBA free agency period will begin Saturday, meaning players can reach verbal agreements with teams at that time. Teams can officially begin signing players and making trades on July 6.

The Wolves acquired Jimmy Butler from Chicago last week and also are reportedly shopping point guard Ricky Rubio as president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau looks to put together a roster that can end Minnesota’s 13-year playoff drought.

Iguodala has spent the past four seasons with the Warriors, winning two NBA titles in that time. The small forward and shooting guard averaged 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 76 games this season. Iguodala has played in 218 games over the past three years, starting only one of those.