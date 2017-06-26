Report: Wolves continue to shop Ricky Rubio as they look to add shooting to lineup

The Ricky Rubio trade rumors won’t go away, not even with Kris Dunn having been sent to Chicago last week in the Jimmy Butler trade.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reported Monday that the Wolves remain “intent” on dealing Rubio. NBA sources told Stein that the Wolves are trying to add more shooting to their lineup, even though Rubio averaged 16 points and 10.5 assists after the All-Star break.

Dunn, the Wolves’ first-round pick last year, had been considered the Wolves’ point guard of the future before he was sent to the Bulls.

The Wolves discussed Rubio trades with several teams leading up to the NBA draft, according to ESPN. It’s uncertain what the Wolves are attempting to get in return for Rubio, but it wouldn’t necessarily be a point guard.

In fact, the Wolves reportedly are looking at free agent point guards Kyle Lowry, Jrue Holiday, Jeff Teague and George Hill, according to Mitch Lawrence of SiriusXM NBA Radio. The NBA free agency period will begin Saturday, meaning players can reach verbal agreements with teams at that time. Teams can officially begin signing players and making trades on July 6.

The Wolves did make a roster move on Monday waiving forward Jordan Hill. The move will clear salary-cap room for Minnesota, which had a team option on Hill’s $4.1 million salary for the 2017-18 season.