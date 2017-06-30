LISTEN NOW

Report: Wolves have a deal with guard Jeff Teague

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler June 30, 2017 6:37 pm

Shortly after the Minnesota Timberwolves dealt away point guard Ricky Rubio, it appears they have his replacement.

Chad Hartman of WCCO Radio is reporting that the Wolves have a three-year deal in place with guard Jeff Teague.

After the Rubio deal, multiple reports came out that the two sides had interest.

Last season, Teague averaged 15.3 points, 7.8 assists per game with Indiana. He also shot 35.7% from three point land.

