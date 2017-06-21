Report: Wolves discussed Ricky Rubio deal with Mavericks

The Timberwolves continue to shop Ricky Rubio.

The Wolves discussed a potential deal that would have sent the point guard and the No. 7 pick in the NBA draft Thursday to Dallas in exchange for Wesley Matthews and the No. 9 pick, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com.

A source told MacMahon those discussions were “dead” at this point, adding that Dallas does not feel any urgency to move up in the draft.

Rubio’s name has come up in trade rumors since Tom Thibodeau took over as the Wolves’ president of basketball operations and head coach last offseason. Rubio was linked to the Chicago Bulls in trade rumors during last year’s draft and the New York Knicks reportedly have been interested in him for several months.