LISTEN NOW

wolves

Previous Story Trade rumors, draft pick, young core; Timberwolves will be a team to watch on draft night

Report: Wolves discussed Ricky Rubio deal with Mavericks

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd June 21, 2017 6:53 pm
Mar 10, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau and guard Ricky Rubio (9) talk during a free throw during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center. The Timberwolves won 103-102. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Timberwolves continue to shop Ricky Rubio.

The Wolves discussed a potential deal that would have sent the point guard and the No. 7 pick in the NBA draft Thursday to Dallas in exchange for Wesley Matthews and the No. 9 pick, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com.

A source told MacMahon those discussions were “dead” at this point, adding that Dallas does not feel any urgency to move up in the draft.

Rubio’s name has come up in trade rumors since Tom Thibodeau took over as the Wolves’ president of basketball operations and head coach last offseason. Rubio was linked to the Chicago Bulls in trade rumors during last year’s draft and the New York Knicks reportedly have been interested in him for several months.

Topics:
Wolves wolves
Leave A Comment



wolves

Previous Story Trade rumors, draft pick, young core; Timberwolves will be a team to watch on draft night