Report: Wolves have made “preliminary contact” about deal for Jimmy Butler

Here we go again.

With the NBA draft approaching on Thursday, the Jimmy Butler-to-Minnesota trade rumors have resurfaced. The Timberwolves, however, are one of a handful of teams that reportedly are trying to pry the three-time All-Star away from the Chicago Bulls.

Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday afternoon that the Bulls’ price for Butler remained elevated, but the Wolves have the assets and interest, adding that the teams “have made preliminary contact this week.”

This comes a year after Wolves president of basketball operations and coach Tom Thibodeau, who was Butler’s coach in Chicago, attempted to trade for the 27-year-old forward.

Butler also is drawing interest from Cleveland, Phoenix and Boston. The Bulls, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, offered Butler to Philadelphia for the No. 3 pick in this week’s draft but the 76ers sent that selection to the Boston Celtics. Smith, though, indicated that the Celtics appear willing to make a deal with Chicago that would give the Bulls the No. 3 pick.

ESPN’s Marc Stein also reported that the Cavaliers are interested in a multi-team trade that would land Butler in Cleveland. That trade could include former Timberwolves forward Kevin Love going elsewhere.

Given the interest Butler is drawing, one would have to believe that a Wolves trade package would have to start with Andrew Wiggins.

Butler averaged a career-high 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds in 76 games last season.