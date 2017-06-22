Report: Wolves have shown interest in getting Paul George or Jimmy Butler

The Timberwolves are a pretty intriguing team when it comes to this year’s NBA Draft. A young core, a high draft pick and some trade rumors could make Thursday an exciting night at Target Center.

Oh, and it would be pretty interesting if they landed Paul George or Jimmy Butler, which is in play according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Minnesota continues to show interest in landing Paul George or Jimmy Butler, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 22, 2017

It’s not yet clear what it would take to pull off a trade like that for the Timberwolves. Some expect that the No. 7 overall draft pick would have to be involved. There have been plenty of rumors that Ricky Rubio could be on his way out of town — but those have been around for a long time.

And if you’re really looking to make a blockbuster trade you’d have to consider dealing a young player like Zach LaVine or Andrew Wiggins.

I don’t know if it’ll happen but I know it’s intriguing. Butler has at least two years left on his contract, and also has a working history with Wolves top decision maker Tom Thibodeau from their Bulls days.

George could be gone after this season, so he’d probably be more of a rental option. Any trade for the Pacers — and future Lakers? — star would have to be made with that in mind.

Draft night has a tendency to get interesting around here. Buckle up!