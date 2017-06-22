Reports: Timberwolves acquire Butler from Bulls for LaVine, Dunn and seventh pick

Tom Thibodeau finally got the guy he wanted.

The Timberwolves president of basketball operations and coach sent Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the seventh pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night to the Chicago Bulls for All-Star guard Jimmy Butler and the 16th pick in the first round of the draft, according to the Chicago Tribune and ESPN. The Wolves took power forward Lauri Markkanen of Arizona for the Bulls with the seventh pick, and the Bulls selected center Justin Patton of Creighton for Minnesota with the 16th pick.

The trade reunites Thibodeau and Butler. Thibodeau coached Butler with the Bulls for four seasons.

Thibodeau, who had yet to make a trade as the Wolves’ chief executive since being hired in April 2016, reportedly attempted to acquire Butler during last year’s draft for LaVine and Dunn, who was the fifth pick in the draft.

Butler, a standout on the defensive side of the ball, averaged a career-high 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 76 games last season in being selected an All-Star starter. He also was named to the All-NBA third team.

Butler’s name was being tossed around in trade rumors as this week’s draft approached with Minnesota, Cleveland and Boston in the mix as potential landing spots for the three-time All-Star.

During Butler’s four seasons playing for Thibodeau in Chicago, he averaged 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.7 minutes per game. Butler played in 256 games, starting 152 of those. The Bulls went to the playoffs every season that the two were together, losing in the Eastern Conference semifinals twice.

Butler, 27, will join a Wolves team that finished 31-51 in Thibodeau’s first season and missed the playoffs for the 13th consecutive season. Butler was a first-round pick, 30th overall, by the Bulls in 2011.

Thibodeau was able to acquire Butler without giving up Andrew Wiggins.

Butler has three seasons left on the five-year, $92.3 million he signed with the Bulls before the 2015-16 season. He is due to make $17.5 million in 2017-18 and will carry a salary-cap hit of $19.3 million. Butler is vacationing in Paris and, according to ESPN, had no comment on the trade when reached via text message.

LaVine was the NBA slam dunk champion twice after being the 13th pick by the Wolves in the 2014 draft. He tore the ACL in his left knee against the Pistons last February and has been rehabbing the injury since. The shooting guard was averaging 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists before his injury. It can take about nine months before a player is cleared to take part in full basketball activities after suffering an ACL injury.

Dunn, a point guard out of Providence, showed ability on the defensive side of the ball as a rookie but struggled on offense. He averaged 3.8 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 78 games last season.