Reports: Wolves a front-runner for Paul Millsap, also pursuing J.J. Redick

The Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets have emerged as the front-runners for power forward Paul Millsap, according to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News. The report came shortly before the NBA free agency period opened at 11 p.m. Friday.

Isola cited a source close to Millsap, adding the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns also remain in the mix. Millsap, 32, spent his first seven seasons in Utah and past four with the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged a career-high 18.1 points and 3.7 assists this past season and also grabbed 7.7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that J.J. Redick won’t return to the Los Angeles Clippers and said the Wolves are in the mix to sign the free-agent shooting guard. Wojnarowski said the Wolves have been “more open” to potentially doing a three- or four-year deal with the 33-year-old Redick.

Redick averaged 15.0 points this past season and shot .429 from three-point range.