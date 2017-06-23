Thibodeau says that with Butler trade “everything aligns really well” for Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS – Tom Thibodeau first realized he had a special player in Jimmy Butler during the guard’s rookie season with the Chicago Bulls in 2011-12.

“I just watched the way he worked and really the first opportunity he had to play was in Madison Square Garden against Carmelo (Anthony),” said Thibodeau, the Bulls’ coach at the time. “A rookie, who I didn’t know what would happen. We had injuries and he went in there and played great. That told me a lot about him. Every year he just made major strides.”

Thibodeau and Butler were together in Chicago for four seasons before the former was shown the door. On Thursday, the pair was reunited when Thibodeau, now the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations and head coach, acquired Butler from the Bulls on NBA draft night. The Bulls also sent the 16th pick (Justin Patton) to Minnesota and the Wolves shipped Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the seventh-overall pick (Lauri Markkanen) to Chicago.

Butler, 27, has developed into a three-time All-Star, who owns career averages of 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 399 games. He will provide a veteran presence for the still-young Wolves and will give Thibodeau the exact type of player he did not have in his first season in Minnesota. Thibodeau and Butler were linked even after Thibodeau was fired and it’s no secret they have great respect for one another.

“There were a number of possibilities,” Thibodeau said when asked about making the trade. “We felt if we had the opportunity to get a player of Jimmy’s caliber, that we would do it. Of course, we hated to part ways with Zach and Kris. To get a player like Jimmy you have to give good players up and we did. Not only are they good players, they’re good people. That’s the tough part. We felt it’s something our team needed, we’re excited. I think Jimmy, as many of you know, is just going into the prime of his career. So we’re excited about that.”

Thibodeau wore a satisfied look on his face late Thursday night as he discussed the upcoming reunion with one of his favorite players. He made it clear he expects Butler to have an immediate impact on guys like Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

“I think it will be big,” Thibodeau said. “Jimmy found his way … immediately defensively he was very good. And then of course offensively he’s grown every year. His work ethic was always there: How he practiced, how he prepared, how driven he is. Those are the things that carry him to this day. He’s in Paris right now, but wherever he goes, basketball is very important to him. It’s the first thing he takes care of every morning. He never loses sight of that.”

While Butler did not talk to the Twin Cities media on Thursday night, and elected not to comment via text message to an ESPN reporter, Thibodeau said he had gotten the chance to talk to him.

“Any time a player gets traded, there are mixed emotions,” Thibodeau said. “Obviously, he’s leaving memories and friends behind, teammates and things like that. But he’s looking forward to coming here. I can tell you that. You’ll get a chance very shortly to hear from him, and I’m sure that there are things that he’ll share with you that you’ll get to know him, and you’ll see what a great person he is too.”

Thibodeau acknowledged it was key to get the Bulls’ first-round pick back in the deal because the Wolves gave up two quality players.

“We feel that we know how good of a player that Jimmy is, but we also felt that where Zach was, as a player, he’s terrific, so we felt we were giving up a lot,” Thibodeau said. “ We knew we had to get multiple assets back so we felt it was a fair deal. We thought they got some good young players, they got a good pick. And we got Jimmy, and we feel Justin Patton’s a terrific player, so we’re excited about that as well.”

As far as this trade accelerating the Wolves’ chances to have postseason success, Thibodeau said Butler’s age makes this a good situation.

“The thing that I like about it for us is Jimmy’s age,” he said. “We’re not getting a guy in his mid-30s. We’re getting a young guy that’s just approaching his prime, so I think everything aligns really well along those terms. So that’s why I thought it was a good fit. His age, where he is and where he is in his career and where our young guys are. Obviously looking at what Karl and Wigg are doing at 21 and 22 years old is pretty special. I think this will help them and we’re excited about that. I think these guys are going to help Jimmy, also. It’ll be a good fit.”