LISTEN NOW

wolves

Previous Story Mackey & Judd: Jimmy Butler explains giving out his cell phone number at a press conference Next Story Zulgad: From grouchy to Smilin’ Thibs: All it took was the arrival of Jimmy Butler

Thought Jimmy Butler was joking about his cell number? Nope. He’s taking calls

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore June 29, 2017 4:28 pm

I’ve spent the afternoon thinking about it, and I still think Jimmy Butler’s response to some of his recent critics — providing his cell phone number at a press conference carried on live TV and asking them to give him a call if they have something to say — ranks right up there as one of the best and most surprising rebuttals in pro sports.

For me, it’s right up there with LeBron James cutting a the What Should I Do? commericals (Hi, Chuck).

And apparently it wasn’t all a ruse. After the waves of interviews were done for the day, new Wolves star Jimmy Butler took a facetime call and posted it on his Instagram account.

taking all calls 😂😂 and y’all thought it was a game!

A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on

Butler ‘won’ the press conference, he’s winning the post press conference, and now the Timberwolvs hope that he’ll help the team win in the regular season and eventually the postseason.

Topics:
Jimmy Butler Wolves wolves
Leave A Comment
  • Andre Esters

    Its not impossible to change a cell phone number… especially when you’re flying from Paris in a private jet, dude can afford a few new phones if he liked…

    Pretty ballsy-semi-clever way to shut down snarky critics than offer them a direct line. I’m sure the critics can’t wait to get vocal the moment Twolves have a rough game and jam a mic in Butlers face.




wolves

Previous Story Mackey & Judd: Jimmy Butler explains giving out his cell phone number at a press conference Next Story Zulgad: From grouchy to Smilin’ Thibs: All it took was the arrival of Jimmy Butler