Thought Jimmy Butler was joking about his cell number? Nope. He’s taking calls

I’ve spent the afternoon thinking about it, and I still think Jimmy Butler’s response to some of his recent critics — providing his cell phone number at a press conference carried on live TV and asking them to give him a call if they have something to say — ranks right up there as one of the best and most surprising rebuttals in pro sports.

For me, it’s right up there with LeBron James cutting a the What Should I Do? commericals (Hi, Chuck).

And apparently it wasn’t all a ruse. After the waves of interviews were done for the day, new Wolves star Jimmy Butler took a facetime call and posted it on his Instagram account.

taking all calls 😂😂 and y’all thought it was a game! A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Butler ‘won’ the press conference, he’s winning the post press conference, and now the Timberwolvs hope that he’ll help the team win in the regular season and eventually the postseason.