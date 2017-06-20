Trade rumors, draft pick, young core; Timberwolves will be a team to watch on draft night

Inevitability was the theme of the NBA playoffs. The Warriors winning the championship put a period on an anti-climactic Spring. There were no blown 3-1 leads or even close calls. Everything went as we predicted at the beginning of the season. This season’s playoffs were a demonstration of unchallenged dominance.

We’re now just days from the NBA draft and the rest of the league appears discontented to sit back and let the Warriors command the league for the next half-decade. That drama that was absent in the postseason has thankfully resurfaced in the offseason.

Here’s a quick list of the important happenings preceding Thursday’s draft.

The Boston Celtics traded this year’s first overall pick to Philadelphia in exchange for this year’s third overall pick and either Los Angeles’ 2018 first round pick or Sacramento’s pick, depending on protections.

Paul George informed the Indiana Pacers on Sunday that he will not be re-signing with the team and general manager Kevin Pritchard has begun fielding trade offers. This is a situation that could have a quick resolution.

The Cleveland Cavaliers mutually parted ways with general manager David Griffin on Monday afternoon. The move comes as a surprise as the Cavaliers were reportedly involved in rumors involving Chicago’s Jimmy Butler (ESPN).

Speaking of Butler, The Vertical reported on Monday that the Timberwolves had reignited talks with the Bulls to acquire the star guard.

In less than a week, the landscape of the league has changed. It’s possible George and Butler could find themselves on different teams come Friday morning. A shift in the mindset of the 29 teams who aren’t the Warriors could make for an exciting draft night. It’s possible that the Timberwolves find themselves among them. A two-win improvement was not what the team had in mind entering last season. Next season, they’ll figure to be vying for a playoff spot. What they do on draft could determine whether that becomes reality or remains a fantasy.

What about this Jimmy Butler talk?

If it feels like we’ve been here before, it’s because we have. If your first reaction was, “Wake me up for the introductory press conference,” no one could blame you. Butler and the Wolves have been tied together since Tom Thibodeau took the top job in Minnesota in April 2016. Consequently, every offseason and trade deadline has involved these exact same rumors.

Why has nothing ever happened? Despite the Wolves unwillingness to meet the Bulls’ high asking price, it seems that the Bulls still have little interest in helping Thibodeau and vice-versa. Look at the way the Wolves reacted when they won in Chicago last season; you would’ve thought they had just won the title. Yet, both sides still apparently answer each other’s calls despite the unlikelihood of a deal happening.

Lots of teams have conversations about trades that never come to fruition. The situation with the Bulls and Thibodeau feels different. There still appears to be bad blood between both sides, making a deal unlikely.

There may, however, be another way. K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune tweeted on Monday that Phoenix is a possible third team in a trade. This was in response to an ESPN report that the Cavaliers were putting together offers for Butler. Firing their general manager may have complicated this. Could that be an opportunity for the Timberwolves and a third team to work out a deal that makes Chicago comfortable dealing with Thibodeau? Chances of this happening, even with a third team, feel low. But this may be the best opportunity.

What do the Wolves have to offer in a trade?

The problem with the Timberwolves making a move for a Butler-level all-star is that they don’t have a lot of assets. They can make a deal involving the player they pick seventh overall in advance but can’t trade the pick itself. Similarly, they can’t move next year’s first round pick as league rules forbid trading first round picks in back-to-back years. The Timberwolves owe a lottery-protected first round draft pick through 2020. This means that they could already owe their pick to Atlanta if they make the playoffs next year. Considering you can’t trade the same pick twice, this is a problem.

Ricky Rubio is always available. His shooting came around to “passable” last season but did he increase his value to the rest of the league or just the Timberwolves? It’s most likely the latter.

Moving one of the Big 3 is unlikely but the team might consider moving anyone else if those three are the only ones nailed down. Thibodeau may love Kris Dunn for his defense or Gorgui Dieng for his steadiness but would that stop him from making a move to put the team over-the-top? It seems unlikely. It would be frustrating if a player like Dunn or Dieng stopped the team from landing a player like Butler.

That leaves the team with this year’s seventh overall pick and anyone not named “Towns,” “Wiggins,” or “LaVine.” Tom Thibodeau and Scott Layden may have to get clever in order to overcome these limitations. This isn’t exactly Boston or Philadelphia’s war chest of assets here.

Fine, one more rookie in the draft and then we’re done

Should their mediocre assets fail to produce a worthwhile trade, keeping the pick in this draft isn’t the worst idea. With their core all due for extensions in the next 15 months, having young, affordable, and cost-controlled talent is beneficial. This will provide them some flexibility and perhaps that player becomes an asset.

Who will be the pick? It seems that Philadelphia will get their point guard in Markelle Fultz. Lonzo Ball appears destined to be a Laker. Boston is reportedly hot on Josh Jackson. That’s what we’ve all expected the order to be for months. What happens between fourth and sixth overall is what could determine the Timberwolves’ direction.

Phoenix, Sacramento, and Orlando pick fourth, fifth, and sixth overall, respectively. There isn’t a team here that doesn’t need a point guard or wing player. This makes it incredibly difficult to predict what will happen with the Wolves at seven if they keep the pick.

Johnathan Isaac is the darling of Timberwolves Twitter but has likely risen to the top-6. The only way he could seem to fall to them would be if De’Aaron Fox, Dennis Smith, and Jayson Tatum went ahead of him.

The Timberwolves would be wise to take the best player available and figure it out later. With needs on the perimeter and in the frontcourt, there is no real wrong answer. Lauri Markaanen’s defense may be questionable but he can shoot. Malik Monk can also shoot. And this team needs shooting. This team isn’t star chasing anymore. They need depth in order to make a run at a playoff spot, not find a franchise cornerstone. This should be achievable in a seemingly deep draft.

Joining in on the fun

The rest of the NBA clearly is unwilling to let the Cavaliers and Warriors meet in the Finals every year. Judging by the aggressive post-Finals moves we’ve seen so far, teams are going put themselves in a position to unseat one or both. This seems like a positive side effect to the Warriors’ inevitability. That also means they haven’t ruined the league.

Among those teams could be the Timberwolves. Does Rubio get traded? Do the Butler rumors intensify? What do they do with their first round pick? While a move, even one to get Butler, won’t make them a threat to the Cavaliers or Warriors, it will make them more dangerous than a year ago. They’re shaping up to be a team to watch on draft night as they begin assembling a roster capable of making the playoffs.