Zulgad: Butler trade is a costly one for Timberwolves but it’s also the right move

MINNEAPOLIS – Tom Thibodeau’s first trade as the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations did not come until 14 months into his tenure with the franchise.

It was worth the wait.

In a transaction that should officially make this franchise relevant after 13 consecutive seasons of missing the playoffs, Thibodeau paid a steep price to reunite himself with guard Jimmy Butler. Gone are shooting guard Zach Lavine, point guard Kris Dunn – both former first-round picks – and the seventh pick in Thursday night’s draft. (The Wolves took Arizona power forward Lauri Markkanen for Chicago).

That’s a lot to give up, but it was worth it.

Butler is a three-time All-Star who is a standout both on offense and defense. He is exactly the type of player whom Thibodeau, who also doubles as the Wolves’ coach, was missing last season as Minnesota improved by only two wins.

During their four seasons together in Chicago, from 2011-12 to 2014-15, Butler helped Thibodeau’s Bulls make the playoffs each year and averaged 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.7 minutes per game.

Butler, who will turn 28 on Sept. 14, continued to thrive after Thibodeau was shown the door by the Bulls and last season averaged a career-high 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 76 games.

Butler will help the Wolves in many ways.

The demanding Thibodeau had talent on his roster last season, led by Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, but he didn’t have a veteran who understood exactly what he wanted and could relay that message to the younger players.

Thibodeau barked out instructions, and criticisms, throughout each game and there were many moments you could tell his young roster was at a loss for how to handle that. Butler will be able to assist in helping his teammates to understand Mount Thibs.

This trade will give the Wolves a starting lineup of Towns, Butler, Wiggins, Ricky Rubio and Gorgui Dieng. LaVine’s loss is the biggest immediate one for the Wolves, but he was coming off a torn ACL suffered last February and including him in the deal, and not Wiggins, was the best case for Minnesota. It’s not certain if Thibodeau would have been willing to deal Wiggins.

Will the Wolves’ starting five – and will this roster as a whole – be good enough to challenge the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference? That’s extremely doubtful. But what this trade should do is create a buzz about this organization that can carry throughout the entire season.

The decision by owner Glen Taylor to hire Thibodeau last spring resulted in immediate optimism but the Wolves’ 31-51 record was a disappointment for all involved.

Considering Thibodeau was signed to a reported five-year, $40 million contract, it likely would have been a reach to say he would have been in trouble if the Wolves missed the postseason again this coming season but he certainly felt some pressure from above to begin winning now.

And, in the Wolves’ case, that means making a playoff appearance.

The Wolves aren’t in the conversation with the Warriors, but if they can be included in the discussion to be a fourth or fifth seed that’s a significant improvement for a team that is hoping to get fans back into Target Center on a nightly basis and get noticed in a mid-size market that is filled with sports options and teams competing for season-ticket dollars.

Thibodeau seems to care little about the business-operation side of things, but on Thursday he made a trade that looked like a smart move for several reasons. This much was certain: Tom Thibodeau, the Wolves’ coach, was very happy with Tom Thibodeau, the Wolves’ president of basketball operations.