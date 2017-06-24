Zulgad: Butler trade joins short list of big-splash acquisitions in last 20 years of Minnesota sports

The Timberwolves’ trade for Jimmy Butler during the NBA draft on Thursday night got us to thinking about the big-splash acquisitions (via free agency or trade) made by the Vikings, Twins, Wild and Timberwolves in the past 20 years.

The realization was that there just haven’t been that many by the four teams in that time span.

The Twins, for instance, made a savvy move to get outfielder Shannon Stewart in July 2003 but the day that trade was made nobody said, “Oh, boy, Shannon Stewart is just the guy the Twins needed.” Nobody knew who Johan Santana was when the Twins got their future ace in 1999.

The Vikings signed Pro Bowl guard Steve Hutchinson, running back Chester Taylor and linebacker Ben Leber shortly after Brad Childress was hired as coach in 2006. Hutchinson was a star but fans don’t get overly excited about offensive guards.

Star NBA players like Butler are another story. So who would be on a list of acquisitions that created an immediate buzz and moved tickets? Here’s a list:

1. Vikings sign Brett Favre, 2009: This isn’t close considering everything what went into the former Green Bay Packers star landing in Minnesota for a two-year stint, including an incredible 2009 season in which the quarterback led the Vikings to the NFC title game. Favre was chauffeured to Winter Park by Childress in August 2009 as a helicopter followed Childress’ every driving move. Outside Winter Park fans gathered to witness the circus. Expectations were great and during that season, the regular season at least, Favre did not disappoint. Did it live up to expectations? Yes. Favre’s return in 2010 was a dumpster fire, but 2009 provided an unforgettable season and that doesn’t happen if Favre had stayed retired.

2. Wild sign Ryan Suter and Zach Parise, 2012: July 4, 2012 to be exact. The one day in Minnesota sports history that we knew what it felt like to be a Yankees fan and watch a local team go on a massive spending spree. Wild owner Craig Leipold signed Suter and Parise to matching 13-year, $98 million contracts creating huge expectations that the Wild have failed to live up to since that day. The Wild had missed the playoffs for four consecutive seasons before signing Suter and Parise, but have made the postseason in the five seasons since. The issue is they have yet to get past the second round. In retrospect, you can find fault with signing two players to such lengthy contracts, and it doesn’t help that the NHL salary cap continues to remain flat year-after-year, but nobody was complaining on the day the Wild announced these signings. Has it lived up to expectations? Not yet. The Wild had a very good regular season in 2016-17, but Parise and Suter weren’t signed for regular-season success. They were signed to help win a Stanley Cup or two.

3(t). Vikings trade for Jared Allen, 2008: Allen, a defensive end, had issues with alcohol in his past when the Vikings sent the No. 17 overall pick (tackle Branden Albert), two third-round picks (running back Jamaal Charles and safety DaJuan Morgan) and a sixth-round pick (wide receiver Kevin Robinson) to Kansas City for Allen and a sixth-round selection that was used on center John Sullivan. The Vikings had been searching for a dominant pass rusher at right end for many years and Allen arrived ready to fill that role in April 2008. He spent six seasons with the Vikings and ranks third on the team’s all-time sacks list with 83.5. The Vikings won NFC North titles in each of Allen’s first two seasons. Did it live up to expectations? Yes. Allen did not help the Vikings get to a Super Bowl, but he did provide the type of dominant pass rusher that this team had lacked for so many years.

3(t). Wolves trade for Jimmy Butler, 2017: The three-time All-Star provides instant hope for a franchise that has two outstanding young players in Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins but hasn’t made the playoffs in 13 years. It has been a long time since there has been this type of enthusiasm about the Wolves’ chances and Tom Thibodeau was able to get Butler, whom he coached in Chicago, without giving up Wiggins. All you need to know about this deal is that national outlets are talking about the Wolves and it’s not to laugh at their ineptitude. Has it lived up to expectations? Stay tuned.

5. Vikings re-acquire Randy Moss, 2010: I did not have the Vikings trade with New England for Moss on my list on Friday when I went through it on the “Mackey & Judd” show but I’m correcting that oversight now thanks to many of you on Twitter who asked why I overlooked this deal. Moss’ return lasted less than a month and was a debacle but the excitement surrounding this October 2010 trade should not have been ignored. Moss’ success in his first stint with the Vikings, combined with the fact he would be playing with Favre, led to huge anticipation. Childress, however, decided to cut him when he clashed with the veteran. The Vikings got a seventh-round pick in the 2012 draft in this trade that sent a 2011 third-round pick to the Patriots. New England used that selection, the 74th in the draft, on quarterback Ryan Mallett. Did it live up to expectations? Like so many sequels, this turned out to be a massive bust.

6. Wolves trade for Andrew Wiggins, 2014: The late Flip Saunders was able to make the best of a bad situation when Kevin Love forced his way out of town. After LeBron James decided to return to Cleveland, Saunders was orchestrated a trade that became official in August 2014 and sent Love to the Cavaliers. The Wolves got back Wiggins, who had been the top pick in that year’s draft, along with Anthony Bennett and Thad Young. Only Wiggins mattered but getting a potential franchise player created a buzz and sparked plenty of conversation about a team few in this market had cared about. Has it lived up to expectations? Not yet. Wiggins is a very good player, but his game needs to develop and Butler could play a role in helping that process along.