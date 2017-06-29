Zulgad: From grouchy to Smilin’ Thibs: All it took was the arrival of Jimmy Butler

Throughout the Timberwolves’ disappointing 31-win season in 2016-17, you rarely saw a smile cross the face of Tom Thibodeau. When the team’s president of basketball operations and coach did smile it seemed like it took every ounce of energy he had to show that moment of happiness.

But one transaction changed that. Anyone who has come across Thibodeau since he acquired Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls last Thursday knows you now can’t wipe the smile off Thibs’ face.

Thibodeau appeared to be almost glowing Thursday as Butler was introduced to media and an estimated crowd of 2,500 at the Mall of America Rotunda in Bloomington. This came a day after Butler was led on tours of Target Field by the Twins and U.S. Bank Stadium by the Vikings. In both cases, Thibodeau can be seen in the background wearing an ear-to-ear grin.

There’s a good reason why the Wolves basketball boss has been transformed from Oscar the Grouch to Smilin’ Thibs.

Butler not only brings the talent of a three-time All-Star who is coming off season in which he averaged a career-high 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals, he also brings the ability to speak fluent Thibodeau and that is going to be a huge bonus for everyone involved.

One of the lasting impressions for anyone who watched the Wolves last season was seeing Thibodeau, in his first season with the franchise, stalk the sideline throughout each game, while barking out instructions in a guttural tone. This didn’t stop the Wolves from blowing a mind-boggling amount of double-digit leads, but it did lead to looks from confused young players who didn’t seem to understand exactly what their coach wanted, or were incapable of accomplishing their assignment.

What guys like Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns and others seemed to desperately need was a Thibs interpreter. Someone to explain to them when it was important to pay attention to the instructions their coach was barking and when those instructions could be taken with a grain of salt.

Enter Butler.

He doesn’t just speak Thibs, he basically is Thibs in basketball shorts. There were times last season when you got the feeling Thibodeau might go on the floor and try to execute a play just to demonstrate how it should be done.

Butler not only said he would be working his phone to recruit free agents to Minnesota – we’ll assume that isn’t the 773-899-6071 number he gave out to the world on Thursday – but he also will being helping his new teammates before training camp opens.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who will soon join Butler as an NBA All-Star, sat in the front row for Butler’s press conference on Thursday listening intently. Butler said that he and Towns were booked on the same Los Angeles-bound flight Thursday and that “he’s going to get three hours or so of just a mouthful of me talking about this upcoming season.”

The 30th-overall pick of the Bulls in 2011, Butler developed into a star player in large part because of what Thibodeau taught him during their four seasons together when the latter was Chicago’s coach. “Thibs has molded me into the player I am today,” Butler said.

Thibodeau said Butler has “chased excellence from the day he arrived in the league.” Butler is known for his outstanding defense, an area of the game that Thibodeau preaches and an area at which the Wolves often let him down last season.

It’s clear simply watching Thibodeau and Butler interact that the two are thrilled to be back together. That doesn’t mean that they always will get along or see eye-to-eye but it seems as if they both need each other to thrive. Both seem to consider hard work on the basketball court to be great fun.

Although Butler had a good statistical season in 2016-17, he did not click with the much more laid back Fred Hoiberg, who took over for Thibodeau as the Bulls coach.

Butler already has a plan for helping serve as the Wolves’ resident Thibs interpreter when Smilin’ Thibs becomes Thibs the Grouch.

“I won’t say ignore,” what he’s saying, Butler said. “I’ll probably just say, ‘Just focus on me, just look at me, listen to me. We’re going to hear what Thibs says but I know it can be a lot at times.’ You’ve got to know the fine line between not listening and being disrespectful and then paying attention but also paying attention to somebody else.”

That somebody else will be Butler and his presence is why Smilin’ Thibs might be seen much more frequently at Target Center next season.