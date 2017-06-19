Zulgad: Kahn’s reasons for passing on Curry only make ex-Wolves exec look worse

So now we know exactly why David Kahn did not select Steph Curry in the 2009 NBA draft – or at least the story that one of the worst front office executives in Minnesota sports history wants us to believe.

Kahn, who worked as a sportswriter for The Oregonian in Portland from 1983 to 1989, wrote a column for Sports Illustrated’s website pointing out that LaVar Ball’s attempt to direct his son, Lonzo, to the Los Angeles Lakers in this week’s draft is nothing new.

This gives Kahn the opportunity to reflect on his decision to select Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn with the fifth and sixth picks in 2009 and allow Curry to fall to Golden State at No. 7.

Kahn writes that just days after he was hired as the Wolves’ president of basketball operations on May 22, 2009, Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin, told Kahn that Steph’s father, Dell, did not want his son to be drafted by Minnesota.

The Wolves ended up with two opportunities to take Curry because Kahn also acquired the fifth pick in the draft from Washington, giving Minnesota the back-to-back selections.

However, Kahn goes into detail about how much he liked Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio, despite the fact there were many who thought he would never play for the Wolves and would force a trade if Kahn drafted him. Kahn fully admits that Rubio was, “the player I wanted,” and that, “taking not one, but two players who might not want to play in Minnesota … would have taken real cojones.”

Of course, turning around a franchise that has experienced the type of failure the Wolves have usually takes someone with a real vision and intestinal fortitude. What can’t happen is for that executive to be pushed around by an agent and swayed by focus groups.

Here’s what he wrote in his description of how things played out after Steph Curry’s agent requested that the Wolves not draft his client.

“The back-channel message (from Curry’s agent) would have weighed heavily in my decision-making process under any circumstances, but especially in Minnesota. Immediately after my hire, I was spending nearly every weekday morning in the team’s conference room, listening to team business partners and season-ticket holders lament over coffee and pastries. “You’ll never attract free agents here,” they said, practically in unison. “Players don’t want to play in cold-weather places.” Doomsday all around.

“I figured it was probably the wrong time to tell them about the Currys.

“The intensity of the fans’ conviction that players would never come to Minneapolis caught me by surprise. I had worked in another small market—Indianapolis—for almost a decade and always understood there were inherent advantages to being in New York or Los Angeles. But we never felt we were incapable of competing for players.”

In other words, Kahn listened to what focus groups told him and allowed that to help guide a decision that will forever haunt the franchise. Not surprisingly, Kahn still sounds convinced that Flynn was a good pick, calling him “a ready-to-play point guard who started 81 games for us as a rookie and then fell victim to a terrible hip injury.”

Would Curry have played in Minnesota if the Wolves had taken him? There is no way to know, but he also wouldn’t have had a ton of leverage. There is no other comparable professional basketball league in this country to jump to, so unless Curry had wanted to go to Europe, he would have had to accept that his only option would have been to play in Minnesota.

Would Curry have bolted after his rookie contract was up? It should have been up to Kahn to put together a franchise that convinced Curry he was in the right place. Kahn never even gave himself the chance, although odds are good he would have goofed it up.

Kahn also bought into a tired narrative about players not wanting to be in cold-weather cities. Is it their first choice? No. But the need to play in a big market, or in a warm-weather city, isn’t what it once was years ago.

Kahn wrote this piece for Sports Illustrated hoping to shed some light on why he passed on a guy who has turned into a two-time NBA MVP. What Kahn actually did was reaffirm that the biggest mistake the Wolves made was hiring him in the first place.