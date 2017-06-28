Zulgad: Minnesota sports confidence rankings are something to howl about

It has been several months since we last went through the exercise of doing our confidence rankings in the Timberwolves, Twins, Vikings and Wild.

Plenty has changed in that time, with the Wolves making a significant splash last week with their acquisition of three-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler.

The Twins, under new baseball management, have bounced back from a dreadful 103-loss season in 2016, while the Wild simply were bounced from the postseason and the Vikings fell apart after a 5-0 start.

So what’s the confidence level in these four franchises? The good news is that none of them are near dumpster fire status – as the Twins were last season – and all appear to be in decent shape.

Here’s the latest rundown:

1. Timberwolves: I know, I know, I can’t believe I’m typing this either, but the Butler-Towns-Wiggins led Wolves now top my list. This is not to say the Wolves are going to challenge Golden State, but their current roster fits into the second tier of Western Conference teams (behind the Warriors, Spurs and Rockets) and that’s extremely encouraging for a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs in 13 seasons.

Tom Thibodeau, the Wolves’ president of basketball operations and coach, still needs to make a few moves in free agency and reportedly continues to look to deal point guard Ricky Rubio, but the Wolves definitely appear to be on the right track and there is no reason why they can’t be a No. 4 or 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs in 2017-18.

The decision by owner Glen Taylor to hire Thibodeau a year ago, created plenty of optimism and an expectation the Wolves would be much improved from their 29-win season in 2015-16. That didn’t happen as the team blew numerous double-digit leads and won only 31 games, but there is a difference between hiring a coach and adding an All-Star like Butler to play with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

The Wolves finally look as if they will be for real this season to the point where an eighth-seed would be a disappointment.

2. Twins: Nobody expected a thing from the Twins this season, but the team has been able to either be in first place or close all season long. The real excitement, however, should occur in the years to come.

Derek Falvey, the Twins’ new chief baseball officer, and Thad Levine, the general manager, inherited some quality young talent and have brought new thinking to the organization that has proven to be beneficial.

The thing the Twins have going for them is they have a ton of upside. Miguel Sano has settled in nicely at third base, Byron Buxton still isn’t hitting enough but he’s saving runs on a nearly nightly basis in center field and Jorge Polanco has been a pleasant surprise as the regular shortstop.

Perhaps, the most important piece of this puzzle is Jose Berrios, who has been mostly brilliant since being called up from Triple-A Rochester. The 23-year-old righthander is 7-2 with a 2.98 earned-run average in nine starts and possesses ace-type stuff.

Falvey and Levine, like many of the younger executives in MLB these days, don’t seem interested in winning short term but rather building a consistent World Series contender. A year after Terry Ryan was fired, the Twins are in good hands.

3. Vikings: A year ago, they would have been atop this list, but there are plenty of question marks after a 5-0 start turned into a 3-8 finish that cost the Vikings a chance to be in the playoffs last season.

It’s unknown if or when quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will return from a catastrophic leg injury and there’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding starter Sam Bradford, who is entering the last season of his contract.

If Bridgewater can’t return and Bradford ends up bolting, do you even trust general manager Rick Spielman to find a long-term solution at quarterback? So far he hasn’t been able to do so.

Mike Zimmer led the Vikings to the NFC North title in 2015, but he spent much of last season battling a serious eye issue and seemed to struggle with the fact that his team had real expectations for the first time since he was hired as coach in 2014.

The good news is that Zimmer is an excellent defensive coach and the Vikings should remain solid on that side of the ball.

Spielman made plenty of offseason moves on offense to get his team back on track — including cutting aging running back Adrian Peterson – but after the way the Vikings finished last season they are going to have to show prolonged consistency to win back some of the confidence that was lost.

4. Wild: The Wild are coming off an excellent regular season in which they finished second in the Western Conference with 106 points under first-year coach Bruce Boudreau so this isn’t a franchise in crisis.

That being said, the lasting memory of the Wild’s season is being bounced in the first round by the St. Louis Blues.

The issue is that a lack of salary-cap room means there isn’t much ability for general manager Chuck Fletcher to improve this team’s roster. The Wild have only about $13.4 million in cap space and still must sign restricted free agent forwards Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter.

Fletcher certainly would love to find a true top-line center — there’s no guarantee that 32-year-old Eric Staal won’t return to his subpar 2015-16 ways after a nice rebound season — but that’s not going to happen. Fletcher is reportedly looking to trade a defenseman, probably Marco Scandella, in order to free up $4 million in cap space but doesn’t want to give him away.

For lack of a better term, the Wild feel like a team that’s stuck with what it has and that’s not an encouraging thing for a franchise that has lost in the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back years.