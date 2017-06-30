Zulgad: Mission accomplished: Tom Thibodeau is finally able to deal Ricky Rubio

Tom Thibodeau took more than a year to make his first trade as the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations. It took him only a week and one day to make his second.

Both were doozies.

After creating mass excitement among Wolves fans by acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls last Thursday, Thibodeau undoubtedly upset some of those same fans on Friday when he reportedly sent point guard Ricky Rubio to Utah for a 2018 first-round pick that will come through Oklahoma City Thunder and is top-14 protected.

The Rubio trade clears $14.1 million in salary-cap space for the Wolves — a key move with free agency beginning Friday night — and accomplishes something that Thibodeau had been looking to do since the day he joined the organization to run the basketball operation and coach this team.

It was clear that Thibodeau had no interest in Rubio being his point guard long term and that became even more obvious a few weeks back when Thibodeau’s right hand man, general manager Scott Layden, attempted to tell the public the Wolves had every intention of keeping the 26-year-old.

Layden only said this because the rest of the NBA knew how badly the Wolves wanted to dump Rubio and were unwilling to give them anything back.

It’s not that Rubio was a bad player — heck, he became a fan favorite — so much as it was he was never what Thibodeau envisioned in his point guard. Rubio got a year to prove Thibodeau wrong and the Wolves won only 31 games.

Exit Rubio.

Rubio defenders will point to the fact that his suspect shooting improved in the second half of last season, but over his six years with the Wolves we all saw Rubio go through stretches where his shot would look better. We also saw the stretches where his shooting would slump and he would begin to hesitate to take shots.

There were times when the Wolves would come down the floor and defenders would dare Rubio to shoot because they didn’t respect his ability to knock down a three. Twenty-five years ago this would have been fine, but in today’s NBA the Wolves had no interest in taking a chance that Rubio would regress again. Not with expectations now skyrocketing and Butler being added to the roster.

The Rubio trade almost certainly signifies that the Wolves have a new point guard picked out and ready to agree to terms once the NBA’s free agency period begins at 11 on Friday night.

It would be foolish to think that Butler did not begin to recruit a point guard – make no mistake, if Thibodeau didn’t like Rubio, then Butler had no interest in having him as a teammate either – immediately after he was dealt to the Wolves.

The list of free-agent point guards includes Kyle Lowry, George Hill, Jeff Teague, Patty Mills and long-time Thibodeau favorite Derrick Rose, who, like Butler, played for Thibodeau in Chicago.

The Jazz’s acquisition of Rubio means that Hill won’t be going back to Utah, but it also appears he won’t be coming to Minnesota. Lowry is the biggest name on the open market and would command a huge salary, but reports from USA Today and ESPN are that the Timberwolves have emerged as “heavy, heavy favorites” to sign Teague.

Teague averaged 15.3 points, 7.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds last season. He hit 44.2 percent of his shots from the field, including 35.7 percent from three-point range. Rubio, the fifth pick in the 2009 draft who had spent six seasons with Minnesota, averaged 11.1 points, 9.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 2016-17. He made a career-high 40.2 percent of his shots and 30.6 percent of his three-point attempts.

With a starting lineup that includes Karl-Anthony Towns, Butler, Andrew Wiggins and Gorgui Dieng, Thibodeau wants a point guard who can come down the floor and hit the three-pointer.

He never felt confident that Rubio could be that guy and he was probably right. This caused Thibodeau to shop Rubio for more than a year. On Friday, he finally found a taker.