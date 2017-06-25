Zulgad’s 3-and-out: Butler trade all about the present, Twins are a resilient bunch, Wild GM taking patient approach

Throughout the Timberwolves’ 13-year run of futility, there have been various moves made in an attempt to pull the franchise out of its long downward spiral.

The common theme of these moves has been this: They were about future improvement, not immediate results.

The Kevin Love trade that brought back top-overall pick Andrew Wiggins from Cleveland in 2014. Taking Karl-Anthony Towns with the No. 1 pick after winning the lottery in 2015. Hiring Rick Adelman (2011), then Flip Saunders (2013) and finally Tom Thibodeau (2016) after Saunders passed did not promise immediate improvement.

That’s why there was so much excitement generated Thursday night when the Wolves acquired three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler from Chicago during the NBA draft. Butler brings with him the immediate ability of helping take the Wolves from a 31-win disappointment in 2016-17 to a team that should not only end its playoff drought, but also be in the second tier of the Western Conference instead of the bottom.

Butler, Wiggins and Towns will give Minnesota its own Big Three and should provide Thibodeau, the Wolves president of basketball operations and coach, with an opportunity to recapture the type of success he found with Butler in Chicago.

The excitement about the Wolves will only increase if they land one of the free-agent point guards they are reportedly eyeing. The four names thrown out are Kyle Lowry, Jrue Holliday, Jeff Teague and George Hill. Thibodeau could decide to hang onto Ricky Rubio, who showed improvement in the second half of last season, but one gets the feeling that Thibs would rather move on from Rubio if possible.

The Wolves’ fan base long ago eroded but in an extremely competitive sports market people will return if they are given a reason and something to get excited about. Getting Butler has made the sales pitch that much easier for the folks trying to sell Wolves’ tickets and, for once, their approach won’t have to be focused on the future.

A resilient bunch

Last Monday’s “Mackey & Judd” show opened with discussion of the Twins’ feeble performance in being swept in a four-game series by the Cleveland Indians at Target Field.

After being outscored 28-8 in the four games and seeing their starting pitching fall apart, it appeared the Twins had crashed back to earth in falling out of first place in the American League Central.

So Paul Molitor’s club was going to unravel, right? Um, no.

The Twins again proved to be a resilient collection by bouncing back to win two of three against the White Sox to close the home stand and then opened an 11-game road trip by sweeping three games in Cleveland. This included shutout wins on Friday and Sunday, despite the fact Game 1 starter Adalberto Mejia walked five in five innings on Friday.

The Twins are back in first place by a half-game over the Indians as they head to Boston for a four-game series.

This Twins team, coming off a 103-loss season in 2016, has its fair share of flaws but they have managed to consistently keep things interesting while refusing to go away.

This marks the third time this season the Twins have pulled themselves out of a spiral. The first came in April when they went 2-9 on their first extended home stand of the season, including three losses to Cleveland. The Twins then went on the road, winning two of three in Texas and two in Kansas City before coming home to win two of three against Oakland. In all, Minnesota won seven of nine.

In late May, the Twins dropped four in a row at home, including being embarrassed by Houston in a three-game sweep in which the bullpen was rocked. So how did Molitor’s club respond? By winning six of their next nine on the road.

These Twins have two quality starting pitchers (Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios), and chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine tinker on a nearly daily basis with the pitching.

The latest version of the bullpen gave up only one run, six hits and struck out nine while walking only one in 11.1 innings against Cleveland.

The Twins are an outstanding 23-9 on the road, a dismal 16-25 at home and atop the division despite a minus-38 run differential that is tied with Kansas City for third-worst in the American League.

So this can’t keep up, right? Eventually, it has to come to an end. Perhaps, but I’m done writing this team’s obituary because every time it’s written they make the author look foolish.

No deal

Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher left this weekend’s NHL draft not having made any trades, a surprise to some who expected that either defensemen Matt Dumba or Marco Scandella would be moved.

Fletcher did a good job of getting Vegas not to take either player in the expansion draft – instead the Golden Knights signed restricted free agent Erik Haula and Fletcher also sent them prospect Alex Tuch – but the second move was expected to be a Dumba or Scandella trade.

The fact that did not happen shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Fletcher’s patience is a good thing in this case.

One reason the Wild would trade a guy like Scandella would be to free up salary-cap space. Scandella’s cap hit for 2017-18 is due to be $4 million and the Wild have only about $13.4 million in cap space available.

That’s without restricted free agents Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter having signed new deals.

But Fletcher isn’t going to give away Scandella or Dumba ($2.55 million cap hit) just to create more space or for a lesser forward who might come at a cheap price.

The Wild’s strength is their blue line and Fletcher knows this. The franchise has salary-cap issues in part because of some of the contracts Fletcher gave out and in part because the cap is again going to basically remain flat.

The Wild’s disappointing loss to St. Louis in the first round of the playoffs remains the lasting impression for this team but Minnesota also had a franchise-best 106 points in Bruce Boudreau’s first season as coach.

It’s Fletcher’s job to improve this team, but he isn’t going to give away a quality defenseman unless he gets something of quality in return.