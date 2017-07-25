Brian Windhorst on M&J: Kyrie Irving trade situation, Andrew Wiggins, and Thibodeau’s mindset

Kyrie Irving’s trade request that surfaced to the public in an ESPN report last week has the basketball world abuzz. And in a staggering departure from the recent past, the Timberwolves have been upgrade from afterthought to a focal point. At least locally, anyway.

Mackey & Judd on Tuesday talked about the possibility of Kyrie Irving playing for the Timberwolves next year. What would it take? Andrew Wiggins would certainly have to be involved in any trade for the Cavs to feel like they’re getting something of substance in return for their superstar. Would you be OK with that from Minnesota’s perspective?

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst also joined the conversation Tuesday. Here’s a snapshot of what he talked about with Mackey & Judd.

“The only thing that the Wolves could really do would be Wiggins,” Windhorst said. “In my mind, Jimmy Butler is a better player than Kyrie Irving. … Having said that, Kyrie is a tremendous business addition. He is one of the 5 most popular players in the NBA – he’s not one of the five best, but he’s one of the five most popular. And the Wolves were second-to-last in attendance last year, I believe, and you’d have a guy instantaneously who is a business driver. … That can’t be discounted when you’re thinking about making a trade.”

“So, does Glen Taylor want to give up Andrew Wiggins? I think this is an owner decision,” Windhorst said.

You can listen to the full interview here, or find Mackey & Judd on iTunes. Windhorst joins at about the 12:55 mark.

There’s also the consideration that Wiggins, 22, is reportedly close to agreeing to a contract extension that would pay him close to $150 million.

“I know that the trade doesn’t balance out and I’m not worried about that,” Windhorst said. “I know if the Wolves would be willing to include Andrew Wiggins – and I don’t know if they will; I was told that they weren’t willing to [include Wiggins] for Jimmy Butler – then I think this deal could get done.”

“But you could present very strong cases both ways. So I’m not saying which way I think it would go.”

In the interview, Windhorst raises some questions from around the league about Wiggins and why he isn’t a better defender despite his physical skill set.

Windhorst also said that if it was up the Wolves’ coach and President, then the picture could be a whole lot clearer. “I can’t believe Thibs doesn’t want Kyrie. Because Thibs wants to win tomorrow. Thibs wants to be great today. And Thibs probably thinks he can help Kyrie defensively,” he said.

Here’s the ESPN piece Windhorst helped put together on the tumultuous times of the Cleveland Cavaliers:

http://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/20127818/nba-weeks-dysfunction-surrounding-kyrie-irving-trade-demand