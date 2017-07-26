Cavs owner on Kyrie Irving: ‘Sure, we expect him to be in camp’

“Right now.”

As in, right now there appears to be a storm brewing in Cleveland after one superstar player requested a trade from the Eastern Conference Champs. As in, right now the rumor mill and speculation is operating at full tilt wondering what will happen next in an already intriguing NBA offseason. Or, right now, it’s unlikely that anybody knows exactly what Kyrie Irving’s NBA future holds.

All we know is that “right now,” Kyrie Irving is under contract to play basketball for the Cavs.

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert reminded us of that Wednesday. During a press conference to introduce new Cleveland GM Koby Altman, the pair was likely peppered with plenty of Kyrie questions. (Sorry, Koby…)

One reporter asked Gilbert if he expects Irving to be in training camp when the team reports.

“Right now Kyrie Irving’s under contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers for two or three years, depending on the last year,” Gilbert said. “So, as of right now, he’s one of our best players and sure, we expect him to be in camp.”

“Sure… We expect him to be in camp.”pic.twitter.com/PlIQI6ozOW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 26, 2017

It’s hard to read too much into a 25-second clip, obviously. Maybe he was just tired of answering the question. Or maybe the popular belief that Irving must be traded before the season begins has some truth to it.

One thing that keeps tripping me up is this. For as much as we want to speculate that Gilbert is just saying words that he has to say to pacify the masses over a story that has spilled out into the public eye in the past week, he has a point. Gilbert is right. Irving is under contract.

It’s a little messy and uncomfortable right now. But let’s just say the Cavs don’t trade Irving. He goes to training camp with the rest of his co-workers. Maybe LeBron James invites him out to dinner and they clear the air — or at least agree to work together. Isn’t this still the best team in the East? Couldn’t they kinda-sorta punch their ticket to the East Finals again? Even if it’s a little awkward at times?

Maybe Irving will get traded. And maybe the Wolves get serious about such a deal. Jon Krawczynski covers the Wolves and the NBA for the Associated Press, and he said on 1500ESPN on Wednesday that the Wolves are exploring Kyrie trades with “incredible seriousness.”

What’s not yet clear is whether the Timberwolves would include 22-year-old Andrew Wiggins in any deal.

And what seems to follow, logically, is that a deal sending Irving to Minnesota without Wiggins leaving town is nothing more than fantasy.