Nick Young not joining the Timberwolves; reports say he’s going to Golden State

Swaggy P. will chase a championship.

Free agent guard Nick Young, A.K.A. Swaggy P., is headed to the Golden State Warriors, according to multiple reports. The Timberwolves reportedly were making “a strong push” to get Young signed.

Congratulations to @NickSwagyPYoung on your new contract with the @warriors! We are so happy for you! — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) July 5, 2017

The chance to play for the Warriors must have been too enticing to pass up. Young inked a one-year deal with Golden State for $5.2 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent guard Nick Young has agreed to a one-year, $5.2M deal with the Golden State Warriors, agent Mark Bartelstein tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2017

The Timberwolves interest in Young makes sense, considering they’ll need more 3-point shooting to round out next year’s team. Young shot 40.4% from deep last season with the Lakers. Young turns 31 this season.

And for those keep score of this kind of thing, new teammate Kevin Durant razzed Young on Twitter with Young’s own premature celebration that launched a thousand memes.

Here’s the story from July 4 on the report that the Wolves were making a push for Young: