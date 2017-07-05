LISTEN NOW

wolves

Previous Story Wolves’ top pick Patton sidelined indefinitely by foot injury

Nick Young not joining the Timberwolves; reports say he’s going to Golden State

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore July 5, 2017 1:38 pm
Nov 13, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young (0) shoots in the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Swaggy P. will chase a championship.

Free agent guard Nick Young, A.K.A. Swaggy P., is headed to the Golden State Warriors, according to multiple reports. The Timberwolves reportedly were making “a strong push” to get Young signed.

The chance to play for the Warriors must have been too enticing to pass up. Young inked a one-year deal with Golden State for $5.2 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Timberwolves interest in Young makes sense, considering they’ll need more 3-point shooting to round out next year’s team. Young shot 40.4% from deep last season with the Lakers. Young turns 31 this season.

And for those keep score of this kind of thing, new teammate Kevin Durant razzed Young on Twitter with Young’s own premature celebration that launched a thousand memes.

Here’s the story from July 4 on the report that the Wolves were making a push for Young:

Report: Wolves pursuing guard Nick Young

Topics:
Wolves wolves
Leave A Comment



wolves

Previous Story Wolves’ top pick Patton sidelined indefinitely by foot injury