Which remaining free agents might the Wolves target?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the biggest players in free agency and the trade market this offseason. Now that the team has taken shape with newcomers Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson, Jeff Teague and Jamal Crawford, the Wolves will be looking to fill out the final pieces of the roster. Here are 10 remaining free agents who could be on Minnesota’s radar.

Arron Afflalo, Sacramento Kings

The veteran guard was released by the Kings this offseason after playing just over 25 minutes per game and averaging 8.4 points per game in 2016-17. Afflalo shot an impressive 41.1% from three-point land, which is just above his 38.6% career mark. His shooting ability off the bench might fit with the Wolves, but he might demand more money than Minnesota could afford to pay.

Mike Dunleavy Jr., Atlanta Hawks

At 36, Dunleavy Jr. can’t play the type of minutes he used to bring to the Warriors or Pacers from the early 2000s, but he can still knock down an open shot when called upon. In 53 games, he registered a 39.6% three-point percentage and averaged 5.2 points per game.

Aaron Brooks, Indiana Pacers

The Wolves are looking for one more point guard and Brooks is at the top of a very short list. The former Rocket, Sun, King, Nugget, Bull and Pacer can still hit the occasional deep shot, hitting 37.5% of his threes last season.

Luc Mbah A Moute, Los Angeles Clippers

“The Prince” has been a starter for the majority of his career, but might be a better fit as a defensive role player off the bench. At 6-foot-8, 230-pounds he can play either small forward or power forward and also hit the occasional three pointer.

Tony Allen. Memphis Grizzlies

At one point in his career, Allen was one of the best defensive players in the league and was efficient on offense, shooting over 50% from the field several times. At 35, it’s probably time to dial back from the 27 minutes per game he played for the Grizzlies last year. If the Wolves are going to be all about defense, Allen could be a good fit – if he’s coming cheap.

CJ Watson, Orlando Magic

While the veteran point guard struggled from outside last year shooting just 30.5%, he is a career 37.5% shooter from three point land and had some of his best years under Wolves head coach Tom Thibodeau in Chicago. He wouldn’t be a top choice, but would be affordable.

Anthony Morrow, Chicago Bulls

Morrow doesn’t bring much to the table, but he will make open threes when given the opportunity. He’s a 41.3% career three-point shooter and once nailed 46.7% with the Golden State Warriors.

Randy Foye, Brooklyn Nets

A Timberwolf long ago, Foye’s skills appear to have faded since the days of scoring 16.3 points per game on a 24-win Minnesota team. He only managed a 36.3% shooting percentage and 33.0% three-point percentage last season.

Gerald Green, Boston Celtics

The 6-foot-7 small forward has had spurts of excellence during his career, like in 2013-14 in which he averaged 15.8 points per game and shot 40.0% from three-point land. He didn’t see much of the court last season, playing just 11 minutes per game.

Brandon Rush, Minnesota Timberwolves

He didn’t offer much, but when Rush was open, he hit from outside, canning 38.6% of his three-point attempts.

Other possible free agent targets:

Luke Babbitt, Matt Barnes, Norris Cole, Ian Clark, Ty Lawson