Report: 6 teams have made a trade offer for Kyrie Irving, including the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are among the teams to have made an offer to the Cleveland Cavaliers for dissatisfied superstar Kyrie Irving, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski.

The teams who’ve made offers, per Wojnarowski, are the Spurs, Clippers, Suns, Knicks, Heat and Wolves. He also reports that some rival teams are trying to use the Wolves-Bulls Jimmy Butler trade as a starting point in trade discussions with the Cavs. Apparently the industry must think that the Wolves did well to land a superstar for three young players in that deal.

One unique dynamic to this situation is that Cleveland’s rookie GM, Koby Altman, may not feel obligated to trade Irving for an underwhelming return. If the Cavs don’t trade Irving, he has two years left on his contract. The team would have to absorb some awkwardness in training camp and probably endure some more throughout the season, and barring any injuries to star players, they’ll probably find their way back to the Eastern Conference Finals once again.

Here’s an excerpt from Wojnarowski:

Altman has shown himself to be savvy and deft, and his public and private posture has been to inspire belief that the Cavaliers feel no obligation to cave to Irving’s trade request. The Cavaliers haven’t ruled out bringing Irving to training camp. Nor have they ruled out starting the season and reaching the Dec. 15 date when free agents signed in the summer are eligible to be included in trades, league sources said. But most teams are dubious the Cavaliers will let themselves enter the chaotic circus atmosphere of Irving and James reporting to training camp together.

—

One final important thing before we leave you to your dreaming, Wolves fans. Wojnarowski says that the Cavs are looking for the type of return that the Nuggets got when they traded superstar Carmelo Anthony to the Knicks. They got young players, veterans and draft picks. So unless the Timberwolves are throwing around Andrew Wiggins’ name in trade talks — or unless the two sides are willing to wait until mid-December, when a player like Jeff Teague could be included — it seems unlikely that something comes together to Cleveland’s liking.

Then again, if the Cavs are more motivated to deal Irving than they’re letting on, you could see things progressing this offseason. If that’s the case, it wouldn’t be about finding a comparable Melo deal. It would be about doing the best you can under the circumstances.