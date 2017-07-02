Report: Taj Gibson agrees to two-year, $28 million deal with Timberwolves

Wolves basketball boss and coach Tom Thibodeau continued his busy offseason on Sunday as the team made another free agent addition.

Power forward Taj Gibson, who spent seven-plus seasons in Chicago and played for Thibodeau with the Bulls, agreed to a two-year, $28 million contract with the Wolves, according to the Vertical’s Shams Charania.

The move also reunites Gibson with Jimmy Butler, a teammate of Gibson’s with Chicago. The Wolves acquired Butler from the Bulls on draft night.

Gibson was traded by Chicago to Oklahoma City in a multi-player deal last February. The 32-year-old averaged 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in 78 games with the Bulls and the Thunder.

In addition to acquiring Butler, the Wolves also traded point guard Ricky Rubio on Friday and then agreed to a three-year, $57 million contract with point guard Jeff Teague.

The NBA free agency period opened at 11 p.m. Friday but deals can’t be announced until Thursday.